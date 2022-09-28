‘Horny’ 24-stone Southampton student ‘forced date to have sex’ leaving him with large love-bite

A “horny” 24-stone student accused of forcing a man to have sex with her left him with a love bite so bad it looked like she had “strangled” him, jurors heard.

Imogen Brooke, 30, took a photo of the bruise the morning after the alleged incident and sent it to him, giving him “flashbacks of a rather horrific incident” at her flat in Southampton, Hampshire.

The court heard she weighed 24 stones at the time and gave him the “non-consensual” love bite after “pinning” him for sex before rolling away and going to sleep.

The bruise would have looked like she had “strangled” the man she met online.

The man, who weighs much less than Miss Brooke, told the jury that the 15-minute incident left him in shock and “staring at the wall.”

Student Imogen Brooke (foreground), 30, who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her, left him with a love bite so bad it looked like she had ‘strangled’ him, judges heard

Ms Brooke denies that she has incited anyone to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The court heard that Brooke felt “horny” when she refused to accept no and stepped on top of her helpless victim.

The ‘very drunk’ 30-year-old reportedly started ‘riding’ the man whose protests went ‘in one ear and out the other’, even telling him that ‘you may say no, but you d** say yes ‘.

Jurors have been told it is a ‘misconception’ that the victims of sex crimes are always women.

How Sex Without Consent Is Legally Different From Rape And Other Assaults Miss Brooke denies one charge of causing unauthorized sexual activity. This differs from a charge of rape, for which the legal definition is when a person intentionally enters another’s vagina, anus, or mouth with a penis, without the other’s consent. Penetration assault is when a person enters another person’s vagina or anus with a body part other than a penis, or by using an object, without the person’s consent. The general definition of sexual or indecent assault is an act of physical, psychological and emotional violation in the form of a sexual act, done to a person without his consent. It may involve coercing or manipulating someone to witness or participate in sexual acts.

Her alleged victim testified remotely via video link and told the hearing that he had flashbacks of the night Miss Brooke got into bed on top of him before forcing him to have sex against his will.

He said, ‘I remember all night. I remember because I can’t get it out of my head.’

The court heard that she had taken a picture of him when he finally fell asleep and sent him on Facebook Messenger the next day.

The man said, “I had a hard time sleeping that morning. It took a long time.

“I spent most of the night staring at the wall after she made me have sex.”

He added: ‘I found a picture of me – of me asleep and a bruise on my neck. The bruise was from [Miss Brooke].

“The mark on my neck came during the incident that took place in those early hours.

“She bit my neck. It happened while she was on top of me, when she pinned me on my back, she bit my neck at the same time.’

He denied that he had gotten the love bite by mutual consent.

Southampton Crown Court heard that the complainant had not mentioned the love bite in his original police complaint.

When questioned, he told the judges, “I remember everything except the biting – I cover everything in my head and keep it in.”

“I remember everything about that night and when I went to sleep and woke up.”

The court was told Ms Brooke denied the charges because she is ‘conscious of her weight’ and would never take that position

He said he felt hurt and angry with her after he left her flat, adding: “But I buried it, I admitted it to move on.

“I make a face, like I do when something bad happens in my life.

‘I wasn’t proud’ [the love-bite]no, not inside.’

When asked if the love bite brought back “flashbacks of a pretty horrific incident,” he said it would have.

Messages between the two – who had originally met online – the next day revealed that he had sent a voice message asking if she wanted to see the love bite she’d given him.

In a voicemail message played in court, Ms. Brooke said, “The photo I took last night looked awful, like I strangled you.

‘I’ll never do that to you again, by the way. You liked it last night.’

Audrey Archer defended Miss Brooke, arguing that there was no message from the complainant saying he didn’t like it or telling Miss Brooke she shouldn’t have done it.

She also claimed that the couple had kissed passionately when they first returned to Brooke’s flat that night, which was how the love bite came about.

Southampton Crown Court heard the complainant failed to mention the love bite in his original police complaint

Mrs. Archer said, “Remember when you came back to Miss Brooke’s flat, the two of you were sitting on her bed and kissing passionately and causing that love bite on your neck?”

“That’s not what happened, I’m sure,” he replied.

Ms Brooke states that there was a consensual “kissing” where she gave him the love bite before the complainant fell asleep – and that there was no sex that night.

Mrs. Archer went on, “The next day you had no reason to be angry with Miss Brooke for not letting you do anything against your will, did you?”

“She did,” he replied.

The process continues.