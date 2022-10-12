WhatsNew2Day
Hornets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (0-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Wells Fargo Center

Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 0, Philadelphia 76ers 0 (7:00 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia 76ers @sixes

us here!! pic.twitter.com/aeKtm8FpyM19:02

1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

One last dress rehearsal.
– Philadelphia, PA
@Philadelphia 76ers
1665246305 512 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions – 19:00 EST
– @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/U9ZJJr46Vy7:01 pm

1665443349 345 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Philadelphia 76ers @sixes

crazy goofy mood.
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/NfBNFzBnc818:37

1665616370 379 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443349 345 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Philadelphia 76ers @sixes

tonight starts five:
PJ Tucker
@Tobias Harris

@Joel Embiid

@James Harden

@Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/evolE5d79M18:28

1665616370 465 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665476225 871 Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey Hes never had a bad
Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers start Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 18:26

1665616371 982 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

All #Sixers starters are in tonight vs. #hornets6:25 pm

1665450602 342 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid returns tonight for the Sixers in their Preseason Finals vs. Charlotte pic.twitter.com/AKg4G9vCtM18:22

1665616371 201 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Vorkunov @Mike Vorkunov

James Harden is a craftsman. Dribbling behind the back in a stepback corner 3. pic.twitter.com/9ZTphHkGXl6:11 pm

1665476225 871 Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey Hes never had a bad
Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Montrezl Harrell warms up for the Sixers’ preseason final against Charlotte. Missed the Sixers’ last game in Cleveland with a minor rib injury. pic.twitter.com/FEA1zoI94F18:09

1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Injury report at PHI
PJ Washington is out.
LaMelo Ball is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth18:06

1665443352 368 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Skylar Mays and waive. He is expected to join the Blue Coats. – 18:03

1665443349 345 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Philadelphia 76ers @sixes

we stand, @IAMQUEENLATIFAH pic.twitter.com/qS5ZMJ8UrZ18:02

1665616371 292 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665616371 847 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443815 913 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Boone @rodboone

Clifford said Gordon Hayward will also play limited minutes. – 17:41

1665443815 913 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Clifford said Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre will try to play in Philadelphia tonight. Cody Martin is going to try it too. PJ Washington is out. – 17:35

1665476224 988 Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey Hes never had a bad
Austin Krell @NBAKrell

PJ Washington is out tonight for Charlotte. Gordon Hayward will play. – 17:34

1665450602 342 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell are both expected to play against Charlotte tonight after missing Monday’s preseason game in Cleveland. – 17:26

1665476224 782 Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey Hes never had a bad
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will play in the Sixers preseason final tonight. He is supposed to make it through the first half, maybe even the third quarter. – 17:19

1665443352 368 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will play in the preseason finale tonight. He says he will probably play his starters into the second half. – 17:18

1665443351 4 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers Says He Wants Joel Embiid And The Starters To Play In Q3 Tonight #Sixers17:18

1665476225 871 Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey Hes never had a bad
Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid is playing tonight, according to Doc Rivers.
Rivers said he would like to play Embiid a bit into the third quarter. – 17:18

1665616371 982 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid plays tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers17:18

1665476222 580 Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey Hes never had a bad
Kyle Neubecka @Kyle Neubecka

Embiid is going to play tonight, possibly in the second half, depending on how Charlotte rotates their boys, Doc Rivers says – 17:18

1665444898 143 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Another game, another double double for Arnoldas Kulboka with Promitheas BC. 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4-7 FG in 36 minutes. Promitheas BC started the #EuroCup season with a road win over Trento (89-76). – 15:54

1665616373 152 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443351 4 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle hit 3 triples against the Cavs on Monday. Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz shared their thoughts on Thybulle’s shooting progress. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/six… through @SixersWire2:40 pm

1665443349 345 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Philadelphia 76ers @sixes

💻: PIN DAY REPORT
@NJMIns | 1665246303 957 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions1665246303 957 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions1665246303 957 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactionsnba.com/sixers/news/76…13:59

1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

A chance to step up.
📝 @sam_perley pic.twitter.com/fwwqwbCIVJ13:35

1665616373 818 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665616373 174 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443351 4 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden thinks he’s not getting enough credit for taking his pay cut, but Tobias Harris is here to let him know the team certainly appreciates him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/tob… through @SixersWire13:23 o’clock

