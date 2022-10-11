Hornets’ Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Charlotte Hornet’s All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he landed awkwardly after making a mistake on a drive to the basket.

The Hornets have announced that Ball will not be returning to the game.

Ball lay on the ground for several minutes before rising and walking cautiously to the free-throw line. He shot two free throws, immediately checked out the game and went straight to the locker room.

Ball is considered the center of offense for the Hornets, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

Ball had nine points and six rebounds before leaving the game.

Charlotte opens the regular season in San Antonio next Wednesday.