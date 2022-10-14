Hopes of Fed pivot fade in face of alarming inflation figures

For a central bank looking for signs that the worst inflation problem in decades is slowly receding, Thursday’s report on US consumer price growth was as bad as it gets.

While the annual pace of 8.2 percent changed little, the index again showed alarming monthly gains, suggesting that underlying inflationary pressures are still mounting. By excluding volatile items like food and energy, the “core” CPI measure rose 6.6 percent from the same time last year.

The higher-than-expected rise leaves the Federal Reserve with little choice but to press ahead with a fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point gain at its upcoming policy meeting in early November.

Economists say it will also likely urge the US central bank to continue its super-large rate hikes beyond that point and at least until there is more clear evidence that price pressures are easing.

“Inflation is persistent and if you are, the Fed must be very worrying,” said Ajay Rajadhyaksha, global research chair at Barclays. “Most people feel like we’re about to turn around, whether it’s jobs or inflation, and it’s not happening and it’s not happening and it’s not happening.”

Rajadhyaksha predicts the Fed will extend its string of 0.75 percentage point rate hikes through the end of the year and then slow to a half-point rise at its first meeting in 2023 in early February. That suggests the federal fund rate will peak between 5 percent and 5.25 percent, well above the 4.6 percent level most officials had forecast in September.

The latest inflation figures are a blow to the Biden administration, which was dogged by Republican attacks over rising prices in the run-up to November’s midterm elections.

They also come at a time of weakness for the global economy and financial markets, with the IMF warning this week at its annual meetings with the World Bank that the “darkest hour” is ahead.

Chief among their concerns is the fallout from one of the fastest-growing global monetary tightening campaigns, which threatens to trigger a funding shock in the US dollar and further hamper fragile emerging and developing economies.

The near implosion of parts of the UK pension sector in the wake of the government’s announcement of debt-funded tax cuts – which forced the Bank of England to intervene repeatedly – has also raised concerns that instability could engulf advanced economies.

In the face of these threats, some economists and investors had hoped that the Fed would ease its plans to aggressively raise interest rates as it grapples with not only global vulnerabilities, but also growing concerns that its efforts to push out inflation rowing will create significant jobs. losses.

“Any hope of a pivot has all but been wiped out,” said Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies, adding that she also expects the Fed to make two more 0.75 percentage point rate hikes this year before a February hike of 0.75 percentage points. will pass a half point. . “It turns out that solving inflation is harder than they thought and that’s why they’re more concerned about doing it wrong.”

That was the message conveyed in the minutes of the last policy meeting in September, when the central bank raised its key rate to a target range of 3 percent to 3.25 percent.

Many officials stressed that the cost of doing too little to curb inflation “probably outweighed” the cost of exaggeration, the record showed, a point emphasized by Chairman Jay Powell when he recently acknowledged that a painful recession in the US cannot be ruled out.

Even the IMF has taken that stance, with the head of the multilateral lender on Thursday pleading with global central banks to take “decisive measures” to stem price pressures.

“The reason we endorse a strong focus on inflation is because inflation has been quite stubborn and the risks of anchoring inflation expectations have become more apparent,” Kristalina Georgieva told reporters at a briefing. “We can’t possibly allow inflation to become a runaway train.”

Fed officials seem united in their resolve to maintain an aggressive stance for as long as it takes to cool the economy, and they have set a very high bar on the economic data needed to change course. Rather than set policy based solely on forecasts of future inflation and the labor market, they have said they will wait for realized inflation to begin to slow before pulling back.

For some economists, that’s pretty much guaranteed that the Fed is overdoing it, as these indicators are lagging indicators and the effects of monetary policy need time to seep through the economy. But for others, that’s a risk worth taking at this stage.

“This is not just the credibility of the Fed, but it is… [Powell’s] legacy as Fed chairman,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. “It would be better to leave as someone who has restored price stability and full employment than” [leaving with] a more corrosive onslaught of inflation and increased unemployment.”