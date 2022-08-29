Hope there’s extra leg room! Shaquille O’Neal towers over his entourage as he jets out of Australia 

He’s had a busy few days Down Under – appearing at promotional events, taking part in speaking engagements and even meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

And basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal looked exhausted as he flew back to the US from Sydney on Monday morning.

The seven foot one inch star stood out at the airfield and towered over his entourage.

The former Lakers star dressed for comfort for his flight – he wore baggy track pants, a long and short sleeve t-shirt and some slip-on shoes.

He added some bling to his casual look and wore a huge gold medallion around his neck.

Shaquille also towered over Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when the unlikely duo met this weekend to discuss the proposed Indigenous vote referendum to parliament.

Mr Albanese revealed that Shaquille had requested the Sydney meeting on Saturday to try and understand more about the matter.

Shaquille later crashed a press conference the Prime Minister held, with his imposing 216cm frame dwarfing Mr Albanese, who stands at 173cm.

“Congratulations to you and I want you to know that Shaq loves Australia,” the former NBA star said before leaving the briefing room.

“I want you to give me that permission too,” he said, referring to a boomerang that Secretary of Native Affairs Linda Burney had given him.

Mr Albanese explained that Shaquille may need customs clearance to take the gift home.

“It was a very positive conversation,” Mr Albanian told reporters about the meeting with Shaquille.

“He is interested in this country, his second visit to Australia.

‘He knows we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to educate himself on what this is’ [Voice] the debate was about… by having direct contact with the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and with me as Prime Minister.

“It’s a very positive discussion about how Australia is viewed in the world.”

It is believed that the NBA legend will lend his massive profile to a promotion of the referendum success campaign.

Shaquille also greeted Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney at the press conference

Mr Albanese revealed that he had given Shaquille a Rabbitohs jersey and in return Shaq had given his son Nathan an LA Lakers shirt.

“I am very pleased and very proud that Shaq has made a request through the Prime Minister to talk specifically about the plans we have regarding a referendum,” Ms Burney said.

“He said it was a noble job, that it was important.

“The most important thing in what the Prime Minister has said is that we need to build broad support across the country for a referendum change. It’s not easy in Australia. We all know that.

“And I think it’s important to have Shaquille O’Neal as part of a campaign, but it’s also extremely important that we build support across the community.

“It was so great to meet him and to see the international interest from people like Mr O’Neal in the project we have on the referendum.”

However, the meeting has since come under fire, with talkback radio host Ben Fordham labeling Albanian’s meeting with the NBA star-turned-ambassador for the paid gambling company as “cringeworthy” and “patronising.”

The move – designed to generate support for the Voice among young Australians – has been criticized by Aboriginal politicians as “divisive” and strange.

“It was harrowing. It was corny,” Ben said Monday morning.

And everyone was wondering, what the hell does Shaquille O’Neal have to do with a vote for parliament in Australia?

‘This is a serious problem. It is also a sensitive issue. And Australians want to carefully consider the proposal. But the prime minister has not presented it well.’

He added: “At first he refused to give any detail about how the vote would work to Parliament and now he is bringing up the Shaq attack.

“How patronizing to drive an American celebrity out to try and win over an Australian audience.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also turned down the meeting, wondering how it might inspire anything other than ‘cynicism’ among Australians.

“Do you sell McDonald’s or change the constitution,” he told Sunrise on Monday.

“Why do you have an American basketball star on the podium who is about ten feet taller than Anthony Albanese — what is this about?”

“Why do we have a multi-millionaire American basketball star here to talk about how we administer our Constitution…

Among those who criticized the meeting with O’Neal were Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe and Coalition Senator Jacinta Price, both Aboriginal.