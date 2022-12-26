Hope Hicks went from ‘Trump whisper’ to no-show for a month before the ‘sad’ events of January 6

Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks watched her own connection to former President Trump wither amid his repeated claims of voter fraud, confiding in him that he had “stopped listening to her” before the riot on Capitol Hill, reveals the transcript of their interview.

He stopped listening to me a long time ago. It’s very sad though,” she texted former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after Jan. 6, when she determined Trump was wasting the legacy she helped shape as a close in-house adviser.

He texted Conway, another longtime adviser who ran Trump’s campaign in 2016, after 4 p.m. on Jan. 6, when the extent of the violence and destruction was coming to light, according to testimony. of the January 6 committee of the House of Representatives.

“This is so horrible,” wrote Hicks, whose damaging testimony was presented at the panel’s last public hearing.

‘Yes it is. I called him. I take it you’re not on campus. Conway responded, indicating that other key advisers had noticed her absence.

That prompted Hicks to reveal her new distance from the jump and her decision to stay away from the White House that helped Trump win in 2016 as a campaign spokesperson who followed him from the Trump Organization.

It was a sea change for someone who rose to national fame as a glamorous and connected adviser who helped form part of Trump’s inner circle. The former president had brought her on stage at an October 2020 campaign rally in Florida, hailing her as “the great Hope Hicks,” playing on her name as she spoke of unity and hope. ‘We want Hope!’ he said. That drew cheers from a rally crowd of ‘We want hope!’

Hicks in his testimony traces how, within weeks of that event, he was put off by Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, even after networks called for a Joe Biden race and a series of courts threw out his claims. allies.

He says he advised Trump not to do it on January 11, 2020, days after the riots.

‘Is it really as bad as everyone makes it out to be?’ he asked her, she says.

‘Yes. Yes it is, she told him.

“So you don’t think I should say it was stolen?” asked the former president.

Trump gave Hicks a memorable sendoff when he left the White House to join Fox News in 2018.

Conway also spoke with the committee, which House Republicans say they will disband on Jan. 3 when they take control of the House.

“And I said ‘No,'” he continued. That led Trump to say, ‘You really hate that, don’t you?’

“And I said, ‘Yes, I really do,'” he testified.

Hicks served as the White House director of communications, then left to join Fox News as an executive in 2018 and returned two years later to join Trump.

Hicks participated in the interview without a subpoena and shared other information that exposes Trump running his effort to overturn the election in increasing isolation.

He noted that Trump himself appeared not to be entirely buying what ‘Kraken’ lawyer Sidney Powell was selling, speaking of hacked voting machines and thermostats.

Trump, who was on speakerphone, fell silent and could be heard “saying to others in the room, ‘This sounds crazy, doesn’t it?'”

Hicks was able to recall three conversations with Trump about the 2020 presidential election, in October 2021 and March and April 2022.

In October, after a rally, he told Trump in person that it was “not helpful to talk about the 2020 election and make it such a big part of the content of the speech.”

Describing his view immediately after November 9, he said, after a certain point, ‘once the appropriate legal challenges were pursued, it was in everyone’s best interest to focus on the administration’s achievements and preserve the president’s legacy,’ instead of continuing down a path that he thought was pointless.

He mentioned November 7, 2020 as the day he made the determination. ‘After [Biden] was declared the winner, in my opinion it was highly unlikely that would change,” he said.

Hicks testified that in his mind there was “like a 2-3 week grace period, we’ll call it” where Trump could challenge the results through legal means, but then “move on.”

she said it was “extremely detrimental to his legacy and was taking away everything he’s achieved.”

He described as allies Eric Herschmann of the White House counsel’s office as someone who “had a very strong sense of reality” and said Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner “believed there was an expiration date on challenges legal”.

In addition to revealing bits and pieces about Trump and his inner circle during Trump’s final days in office, his comments show that he is stepping back in his own role.

She says she was “in charge” of Trump’s agenda before the election.

“And after November 7 there wasn’t really a process because there were no public events.” She said that the programming was moved to the office of the chief of staff.

She says she did not speak to Trump on the 7th, the day the networks made the call.

She describes a November Oval Office meeting in which she says she was “increasingly concerned that we were damaging her legacy” with the voter fraud claims.

Describing Trump’s response, he testified that he said, “No one will care about my legacy if I lose, so it won’t matter.” The only thing that matters is winning.

She says she went on ‘personal leave’ on November 11-11. 15, because the campaigns are ‘particularly exhausting’.

She was in the Oval Office only “a handful” of times between November 6 and Thanksgiving. In one, Trump said: ‘How can you concede an election you won?’ she said.

He said he thought Rudy Giuliani “did a good job” during a news conference at the RNC alleging voter fraud. “Unfortunately, the distraction of his appearance overshadowed that,” she said.

He was referring to ‘the situation with what appeared to be hair dye’, as his interlocutor put it. But he said attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis “seem crazy.”

She says she was “largely out of the loop” for Thanksgiving and avoided gatherings. “She just didn’t have a role to play anymore,” she said.

Asked if he avoided the president, he said: ‘I suppose to a certain extent.

“I just didn’t have anything to say,” he explained.

‘And in terms of being, you know, a close member of the team, I just, you know, didn’t want to be asked about the election, and he didn’t want to hear what I had to say.

She spoke to him on January 8, when he told him she would be leaving in the middle of the following week “as the natural end of my time in the White House.”

They spoke on the phone on January 11, the day before she left.

