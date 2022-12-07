Hoover boss James Dyson criticizes government plans to extend work from home rights

[noscript_1]

Sir James Dyson has condemned plans to give staff the right to work from home as “economically illiterate and staggeringly self-defeating”.

The 75-year-old businessman said legislation proposed earlier this week to give workers flexible employment rights from the moment they start a new job would make Britain less attractive to foreign companies.

Dyson said the concept is being pushed by “public servants who enjoy working from home, despite the shockingly poor public service they often provide and their terrible delivery record.”

He also said the plan will jeopardize “the collaboration and face-to-face training we need to develop new technologies and stay competitive against global rivals.” Other business leaders have also raised concerns about the plan.

Sir James Dyson, pictured, has attacked government plans to allow employees to work from home.

But Dyson, who is based in Singapore and has an estimated net worth of £123bn, said the policy has led to “superficial attractions” and accused ministers of “overreaching”.

Writing in the Times, Mr Dyson said: “Imposing this policy during what is probably one of the worst recessions on record is economically illiterate and staggeringly self-defeating.”

Currently, employees can make a flexible work request after 26 weeks on a job.

Announcing the move, Small Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake said: ‘Giving staff more say in their work pattern makes employees happier and companies more productive. Simply put, it’s a no-brainer.

‘Greater flexibility over where, when and how people work is an integral part of our plan to make the UK the best place in the world to work.’

Under the plan, employers must consult with their employee before denying a request for flexible work.

Employees will have the right to make two requests in any 12-month period, and the employer must respond within two months instead of the current three months required by law.