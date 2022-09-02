Hooters waitress says she was FIRED by new manager who was jealous of her online fame

A Hooters waitress who previously went viral for her hack that doubled the size of her ‘flat’ chest has revealed she was fired from her job after the restaurant hired a new manager who was seemingly jealous of every other employee who had been there longer than her and fired them.

Kirsten Songer, 22, recently graduated magna cum laude from the University of South Carolina. To save money for medical school next year, she has been working at the breast-friendly restaurant chain, where she can make hundreds of dollars a day.

The aspiring doctor, who is known as @theflathootersgirl on TikTok, broke the internet last year, when she posted a video showing what her small chest looks like — with and without padding — in her Hooters uniform.

However, Kirsten has now revealed that she has been fired from the job that caused her to become a viral star.

In her TikTok video, which garnered over 160,000 views, she claimed that her shift lead at the restaurant ‘fired’ her so she could ‘get rid of all the girls who had been there longer than her.’

She stitched her viral video with another Hooters employee who claimed she was fired after ’10 years’ with the company.

In her video, she explained: ‘There was a shift lead that had gotten transferred from another store to our store and was trying to get rid of all the girls that had been there longer than her.

‘She fired a girl of eight years right before [I got fired].’

Kirsten adds that over the span of only two months, the new shift lead allegedly fired six Hooters employees and four employees and three managers to quit the restaurant known for its employee’s revealing uniforms.

In response to a comment, Kirsten adds that the shift tried to get the employees fired by ‘going through the cameras over a year back and making lists of any infraction she saw and taking it to HR.’

‘She made this place hell,’ she added.

Kirsten went on to explain that she was fired due to a ‘technicality,’ which she called ‘changing guest count.’

She added that her new manager had told her she should’ve ‘never been fired’ and said it should’ve been a ‘write-up if anything.’

‘He thinks that HR was just tired of seeing my name because of how much I was asking them for help this summer because of this manager making our workplace so hostile and so miserable,’ Kirsten added.

She then showed a screenshot from her former shift lead’s now-deleted TikTok video, in which she claims employees were coming into work ‘drunk’, ‘sleep[ing] with customers’ and using ‘manager codes.’

She added in the comments section that her former shift lead ‘abused her power until they didn’t have a choice but to make her manager.’

Her followers have been shocked by the viral star’s removal from her job and many made it their mission to find her former shift lead.

And one viewer seems to have succeeded and identified Kirsten’s former shift lead as Belinda, who goes by @cheer_mama on TikTok.

The alleged former shift lead seems to have posted a video in response to Kirsten’s and said: ‘So you’re telling me that as a manager, I should have ignored employees drinking/getting drunk on the clock, allowed them to come to work late, use manager codes, overserve alcohol, serve underage guest alcohol, not make them do any side work or do anything that the handbook required of them that they signed? Hmm.’

She captioned the video: ‘I’m happily employed elsewhere,’ she added in the caption.

Although the 22-year-old was fired from the breast-focused restaurant chain, she has it to thank for her rise to stardom.

In a video that made her viral, she revealed she was an AA-cup chest and showed her followers how she doubles the size of her ‘flat’ chest, using padding and makeup to create realistic cleavage.

‘Me making my boobs look great every day for work,’ she captioned the clip, which has been viewed a whopping 16.9 million times since June 6.

The viral TikTok also received thousands of comments, with many people begging her to demonstrate ‘how’ she gives her chest a boost for work.

‘So you’re telling me I can work at Hooters even tho I have an A cup,’ one person asked, while someone else insisted: ‘Drop the tutorial.’

Songer, who has over 94,000 TikTok followers, shared her secrets in a how-to video three days later to the delight of her fans.

‘I am as flat as I say I am,’ she said at the start of the clip, showing off her chest from all angles. ‘Like, there’s nothing here. I have the chest of a teenage boy.’

Her transformation starts with a $30 bra from Amazon that’s ‘really padded’ and ‘adds two cups’ to her chest size.

Songer noted the bra is similar to the ‘Bombshell’ bra at Victoria’s Secret, adding that ‘it’s not quite as good, but it’s half the price.’

She then put on her white Hooters long-sleeve shirt to show what her chest looks like with just the padded bra, but she wasn’t done.

‘There’s a little speed bump here, but like it’s still not cleavage,’ she explained. ‘The next thing I do is I take these little sticky boobs and I stuff them into my bra, and that’s honestly what does the most work.

‘There is a little line here now and everything,’ she added, pointing to her cleavage. ‘It looks like I have some boobs.’

To enhance her cleavage even further, she uses makeup to contour her chest, following the shape of her breasts to give them ‘a little bit of shadow.’

‘Now they look huge,’ she concluded. ‘I look like I should be a Hooters girl.’

Songer spoke with BuzzFeed News after her video went viral, saying that working at Hooters in college was one of her ‘best decisions.’ She encouraged anyone who is thinking about getting a job at the chicken-wing chain to apply, regardless of their breast size.

‘I honestly didn’t think they would hire me — I was lacking the one thing that makes the brand,’ she told the outlet. ‘Going into my interview, everyone told me to wear two bras, but I went in completely myself. I did not use any of the tricks seen in my videos, but I did wear a loose sweater to kind of hide my chest.’

Songer added that she only pads her bra for work, noting that some people have shamed her for faking her big bust.

‘A lot of people like to call me insecure for making my boobs look bigger,’ she explained. ‘I want people to know that I don’t do this because I am unhappy with my chest or my appearance; I don’t use this outside of work.

‘I do this solely to help my tips and help cater to my audience,’ she added. ‘I am transparent about it on TikTok — it’s not like I am trying to fool everyone.’