Hoosick Falls Country Club fire under investigation

HOOSICK FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls police are investigating a structure fire that broke out at the Hoosick Falls Country Club around midnight on December 23. When deputies arrived at the club at 73 Richmond Avenue, they found an intense fire to the north. side of the building.

According to police, multiple fire departments had difficulty putting out the fire due to snow, wind and extremely cold temperatures. The few people who were inside the building when the fire started managed to get out safely and without injury.

A video on Hoosick Fire Department Facebook page shows the building engulfed in flames. “The Country Club is a tremendous loss to the community where events of all kinds are held,” the Hoosick Fire Department said.

Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case



Three firefighters suffered smoke inhalation from the fire, police said. The fire is being investigated. The cause has not yet been determined.