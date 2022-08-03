Hoopla stall where punters throw hoops at a strapped-down GOOSE is condemned by PETA 

A carnival game in which people try to throw hoops around the neck of a goose tied to a stool has been condemned by animal rights activists.

Bizarre images from the funfair at Yantai in eastern China’s Shandong province show a white goose tied to a stool balancing precariously on plastic crates.

Gamblers are encouraged to throw plastic hoops at the helpless bird, with prizes on offer if they manage to get one of the hoops’ neck.

Footage taken at the fair last month shows fair-goers launching ring after ring at the animal, which bends over and frantically moves its head to avoid being hit by the approaching objects.

Elisa Allen, program director at the animal welfare organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), strongly condemned the incident.

“These videos of carnival goers throwing objects at helpless geese show that unfortunately there are still people who see animals as commodities whose fears and feelings are irrelevant.”

She added: ‘Geese are intelligent, sensitive birds that deserve to be respected as individuals, not as the sum of their body parts or as entertainment.

“PETA Asia is pushing for stricter animal welfare laws in China while working to change the public’s attitude toward our fellow animals.

“We remind everyone that the best way to help animals is to never eat or carry them and always speak up if you see them being mistreated.”

