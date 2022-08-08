Hong Kong cuts mandatory Covid-19 hotel quarantine to 3 days

Hong Kong’s government said on Monday it would shorten the COVID-19 hotel’s quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step to slowly unwind strict pandemic rules.

The measures will take effect from Friday, city leader John Lee told a news conference.

Arrivals have to watch themselves for another four days, during which they are not allowed access to restaurants and bars.

“We need to strike a balance between people’s livelihoods and Hong Kong’s competitiveness to give the community maximum dynamism and economic vitality,” Lee said.

People in quarantine get a red code on a government-mandated app. This changes to a yellow code as soon as they leave the quarantine, meaning they are not allowed to enter crowded buildings.

The quarantine used to last no less than three weeks. Currently, all arrivals must spend at least a week in hotel quarantine and comply with frequent testing orders, provide fecal samples for infants, and fill out multiple forms.

Only a select number of hotels are available for quarantine.

Rooms are expensive and are usually fully booked months in advance. Payment is made in advance and no refunds are allowed unless there is a change in government policy or a flight cancellation.

Hong Kong’s competitiveness has been affected by the pandemic measures, business leaders said, hoping that Lee, the city’s leader since July 1, would lift the quarantine rules.

The city’s border has been almost completely closed off since 2020, with international arrivals facing strict quarantine and testing protocols. It is one of the last places in the world to still impose a quarantine for arrivals.

Lee has promised to reconnect Hong Kong with the mainland and the rest of the world.

The popular international Rugby Sevens event in Hong Kong will take place from November 4-6 for the first time in more than three years. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic measures.

(REUTERS)