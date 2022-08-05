Honey Boo Boo is a senior! The reality TV star, 16, is seen in a yellow cap and gown

Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, is entering high school this fall.

On Friday, the 16-year-old former reality TV queen — who got her start on Toddlers And Tiaras at age six before launching her own show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — shared images from a photo shoot for her senior year at school. The star looked proud as she wore a yellow cap and dress.

There was no trace of her mother, 42-year-old Mama June – birth name is June Shannon – from whom she is estranged. Her sister Pumpkin – aka Lauryn – Shannon – who has been raising her for years was seen on set.

Cute kid! Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, is going to high school this fall and this week she posed for her senior photos

Proud moment: On Friday, the 16-year-old former reality TV queen — who started her on Toddlers And Tiaras at age six before launching her own show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — shared images from a photo shoot for her senior year at school. The star looked proud wearing a yellow cap and dress

She attended Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia.

The star was seen wearing both casual and more formal attire as she posed for the professional shoot.

In one case, she wore a black sweatshirt with SENIOR on the front and a white miniskirt.

The photos appear in her Georgia high school yearbook. ‘Last year!!’ Boo Boo wrote in her caption and she uploaded a carousel of images.

She was also seen with sister Pumpkin, 22, and her new baby Bentley, one year old.

Pumpkin shared: ‘Today my not so little sister took senior pictures❤️.

Her sister: There was no trace of her mother, 42-year-old Mama June – birth name is June Shannon – from whom she is estranged. Her sister Pumpkin – aka Lauryn – Shannon – who has been raising her for years was seen on set with her baby

“I’m so proud of how far you’ve come against all odds,” she added. “Here to Alana’s senior year of high school. Excuse me while I cry ugly lol ️. We love our lana @honeybooboo.”

On their show, Honey said she didn’t know if her mom would come to her high school diploma in 2023 if she asked her.

On Mama June: Road to Redemption, she told her therapist, “I’m a little over it at the moment. I guess I’m at the age I’m not like to sit there, oh I wish my mother came home. As if Mom is going to do what Mom is going to do.’

Good Aunt: Alana is seen here with her young nephew in her arms

It’s a good thing Pumpkin stepped in.

In June, Lauryn got custody of Alana.

This agreement allows Mother June to call Alana daily, but Lauryn controls visitation rights. And mom has to pay $800 a month in child support. The setup ends when Alana turns 18.

Mom has had a hard time the past few years.

Edit time: The photos appear in her Georgia high school yearbook. ‘Last year!!’ Boo Boo wrote in her caption ash she uploaded a carousel of images

Her look: The star was seen wearing both casual and more formal attire as she posed for the professional shoot

School pride: at once she wore a black sweatshirt with the text SENIOR on the front and a white mini skirt

She was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

And was charged with drug possession in 2019.

June is thankful that Pumpkin has taken over.

Her Love: Boo Boo seems to be doing well as she continues to date her college friend Dralin Carswell

“I’m very grateful to her because the situation could have been very different,” Mom June told Page Six in June.

“Pumpkin stepping down, I’m very thankful because it could have turned out to be a bad situation. When Alana moved in with Pumpkin in the beginning, I couldn’t even take care of myself—sort of take care of someone else.”

Boo Boo seems to be doing well as she continues to date her college friend Dralin Carswell.