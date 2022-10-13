Honduran special forces display goes horribly wrong as four parachutists crash land

<!–

A Honduran special forces parachute display went spectacularly wrong when the parachutists aiming to land on a stadium’s soccer field were blown off course, with one slamming into a portable toilet.

The chaos unfolded during Honduras’ 201st Independence Day celebrations on September 15, when 40 paratroopers jumped out of helicopters from 6,500 feet to land in front of screaming, stunned fans at the José-de-la-Paz-Herrera stadium in the city of Tegucigalpa .

Or that was the plan. But high winds ended up blowing the experienced sky divers drastically off their intended course in a way that was lucky not to end in tragedy.

Video of the incident shows the triumphant descent quickly going awry as four skydivers appeared to lose control at the same time, leading to a series of painful, if comical, landings one after the other.

One of the divers landed drunk in the middle of the drummers in a brass band parade marching along the running track surrounding the track, while another got his parachute caught in the stand roof and plummeted to the floor among the crowds.

The skydiver, who dropped into the crowds, landed right in front of the stage occupied by Honduran celebrities and VIPs.

Another second fell just behind the main square where President Xiomara Castro, her family and the cabinet of the government were located.

An unlucky soldier crashed at high speed, ran across the soft grass and slammed straight into a row or portable toilet.

There were also reports that a soldier made an emergency landing outside the stadium and was taken to hospital with a broken foot.

The team of daredevils had practiced the jump for weeks in advance in the build-up to the annual celebrations marking the Central American country’s independence from Spain.

The majority of the team managed to land at their intended location – albeit a little rough at times, with a few saluting the waiting cameras.

One of the jumpers, named only as Zavala Avilez, said he was a member of the special forces and was very happy with the experience of being part of the long-awaited group.

“I’m really happy to bring so much joy to this beautiful country,” the Honduran said before the cheering crowds who had made the jump for the eighth time.

Similarly, Edwin Cerrano, originally from Lempira, said being in the air is ‘something spectacular’ and said he practiced his jump for 15 days.

The intensity went up several notches when a parachutist with the Honduran flag landed almost perfectly, tripped and fell to his knees, but quickly got up and raised his arms in triumph.

Honduran Independence Day, held every year on September 15, has long been a day of fun and celebration for the people of the small Central American country.

The country abolished Spanish colonial rule on that date in 1821 and has celebrated the day ever since.

Typical festivities include parades with colorful floats and marching bands from local schools. School children perform dances and plays that showcase Honduran history and culture.

Later in the evening, official ceremonies end with people gathering to sing the Honduran national anthem as the flag is lowered. But in many local communities the street parties can continue well into the night.