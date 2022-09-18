Honda blasted for ordering hundreds of workers at Ohio factory to REPAY part of their bonuses

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Automotive giant Honda has come under fire after it asked workers at one of its US factories to repay hundreds of dollars in bonuses they received earlier this month.

The automaker’s brazen rejection came on Tuesday, when staff at the Marysville Honda Motors Co. plant in Ohio — which employs thousands of workers — received a memo demanding that they return money from overpaid bonuses.

The amount of each overpayment is currently unclear, as it varies from person to person based on salary – but the bonuses amount to hundreds of dollars in many cases and were distributed to thousands of workers at the Ohio plant.

After the bulletin announced Tuesday that the bonuses had been wrongly overpaid, buyer wrote to the Japanese automaker that workers would have just nine days to decide how to repay the extra amounts.

Employees have the option to deduct the money from future pay stubs or bonuses, or pay the outstanding amount upfront in cash or by check.

Those who abstain from those options, the company said Tuesday, will deduct the deductible from their own risk future bonuses by default.

Workers have until September 22 to decide how to pay back the money — a hardship for many who are used to getting bonus payments and didn’t expect to give some back.

Some staffers at the factory — one of 12 factories in the country that collectively produce more than 5 million cars a year — hired a lawyer after being hit with the rebates, alleging the company overpaid the money. not collecting amounts correctly.

Auto giant Honda has come under fire after it asked workers at one of its U.S. factories to refund hundreds of dollars in bonuses it received earlier this month, saying it had falsely overpaid many of the checks. and now that needs extra money

The automaker’s resignation came Tuesday, when employees at the Marysville Honda Motors Co. plant in Central Ohio (pictured) received a memo demanding that they return money from overpaid bonuses. The factory currently employs thousands of workers

In a statement to DailyMail.com Sunday, buyers at the popular car dealership confirmed they had overpaid several staffers last week, but declined to specify how much those payments were and how much was spent.

They added that managers are currently working to address the situation “to minimize the potential impact on our employees.”

“Earlier this month, Honda made bonus payments to its employees, some of whom overpaid,” a Honda spokesperson admitted after being asked about the excess bonuses.

“Compensation issues are a sensitive issue,” the representative wrote in an email, adding that “we are working quickly on this item to minimize the potential impact on our employees.”

The spokesperson added that as it was a ‘staff issue’, the company would not provide any further information regarding this matter.”

The wife of an employee who received an additional bonus of several hundred dollars told NBC4 he owed Honda nearly 8 percent of his previously awarded bonus.

The woman spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing that his husband would be reprimanded for speaking out.

“Not many people can handle such a blow,” said the wife of a Honda employee.

“That’s, you know, a car payment. That’s half our mortgage,” she said. ‘That’s two or three weeks’ worth of groceries. That’s a lot of money for us.’