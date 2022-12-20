HOMICIDE now the leading cause of death in children amid firearm epidemic

Child homicides skyrocketed during the first year of the pandemic, becoming the leading cause of death among those under 18 years of age.

The United States is an outlier among other developed nations in that firearms are a driving factor in the homicide rate, which has risen steadily by an average of more than 4 percent since 2013.

Homicides saw a particularly “precipitous” increase from 2019 to 2020, going from around 1,600 to over 2,050, an increase of 28 percent. That was fueled by a sharp increase in firearm-related child homicides, which increased by nearly 50 percent between 2019 and 2020.

The steepest increases were among black children, and almost half among children living in the southern states. The latest study comes days after the anniversary of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Homicides increased overall, but particularly among boys, while homicides against girls trended downward.

The federal government and Georgia State University authors of the study wrote: “The study findings highlight child homicide as a public health problem, deserving immediate attention… The recent increase may be due in part to the general trend of firearm-related homicides.

The other leading causes of death among minors are automobile accidents. and suicide. In fact, until 2020, car accidents were the leading cause of premature death in children.

The researchers used data from the National Violent Death Reporting System to describe the circumstances of the violent deaths. Them published their findings in JAMA Pediatrics.

The homicide rate among black children ages 16 to 17 is nearly 74 per 100,000 children, which is 18 times that of white children and nearly five times that of Hispanic children of the same age.

The study said: “Racial residential segregation disproportionately exposes children of color to concentrated poverty, segregated and underfunded education systems, environmental hazards, lack of safe play spaces, and limited opportunities, all conditions that could increase the risk of suffering violence.

Homicides also disproportionately affected older children, with more than half occurring between the ages of 11 and 17.

Meanwhile, homicides of infants and children under the age of five were more frequently perpetrated by a parent or the mother’s male partner, as a result of abuse or neglect, with the home being the most common place where young children were murdered.

Children ages six to 11 were most often killed with a firearm. Homicide rates were also higher among boys than girls.

Homicide rates among girls and infants ages one to five, as well as among White children, Asian/Pacific Islander children, and children from the Northeast have declined.

Infant and toddler deaths were most often linked to abuse. Most deaths among children ages 6 to 10 were caused by firearms carried most often by caregivers.

Most of the homicides were among black children, while nearly half were among children from the southern United States. Those children also accounted for the majority of gunshot hospitalizations.

“While these losses and their consequences are fundamentally preventable, they are becoming more common, not less, despite numerous advances in other aspects of child safety. In fact, firearm injuries have surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death among children,’ the authors wrote in an accompanying editorial.

The report authors noted an increase in violent gun crime during the covid-19 pandemic as a spillover effect of widespread social isolation that exacerbated racial and economic divisions.

2020 was the first year that gun violence overtook motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death, due to both an increase in firearm deaths and a rapid decline in vehicle-related deaths over the past two decades.

A separate study published this week, also published in JAMA Pediatrics, found that the number of children going to hospitals with gunshot wounds increased 52 percent between April 2020 and December 2021 compared to that rate between April 2018 and December 2019.