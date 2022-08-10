Homes, luxury car and $4.4 million seized by police from man accused of importing cocaine by mail

<!–

A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has seized two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts worth an estimated $4.4 million.

The 41-year-old, who reportedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested in June 2021 and charged with illegally importing a border-controlled drug.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has seized his assets, including a house in Connells Point in Sydney and another property in Queensland, after court orders were issued last Thursday.

Stephen Fry, AFP’s Criminal Assets Confiscation commander, said police are determined to prevent criminals from profiting from their crimes.

“The AFP is relentless in pursuing any legal avenue to deprive criminals of their ill-gotten wealth, profit from their crimes and disrupt future criminal operations,” he said.

Commander Fry warned criminals that the AFP will track down and seize their proceeds of crime.

“No person or criminal group is beyond the reach of the task force,” he said. ‘The lavish criminal lifestyle is short-lived.

“We will take the proceeds of your crimes, including your million-dollar property, luxury vehicles and money in bank accounts.”

The man was arrested as part of Operation Ironside, an operation that used the encrypted AN0M app that was surreptitiously distributed to organized crime groups while secretly guarded by police.

The money raised through the sale of assets seized by the police is administered by the Australian Financial Security Authority.

It is then distributed by the Attorney General for use in crime prevention or other police programs.