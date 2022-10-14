Homes inundated by swollen rivers in Australian floods

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Homes in Melbourne and other cities in southeastern Australia were flooded on Friday and rivers are expected to remain dangerously high for days.

About 70 residents were told to leave the suburb of Maribyrnong in northwestern Melbourne, along with hundreds in Victoria’s state towns of Benalla and Wedderburn, authorities said. Melbourne is the second most populous city in Australia with 5 million inhabitants.

The Victoria State Emergency Service said Friday it has saved 108 floods in the past 48 hours.

About 500 homes in Victoria were submerged and another 500 were isolated by floodwater, state emergency service commander Josh Gamble said. About 3,500 homes were without power.

Gamble said complacency was the main reason people got into trouble.

“That’s pretty important and we haven’t had that many rescues in quite some time, years in fact,” Gamble told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Many of these people are putting their own lives at risk, their own children in some circumstances, but more importantly, other community members and first responders and that’s in all parts of the state, not just metropolitan areas,” Gamble added. up.

Evacuation orders were also in force for the city of Rochester on the Campaspe River, north of Melbourne, and the central Victorian towns of Carisbrook and Seymour on the Goulburn River.

In the north of New South Wales, 550 people were isolated or evacuated from the town of Forbes when the Lachlan River flooded, authorities said.

South of Forbes, parts of the town of Wagga Wagga were evacuated as the Murrumbidgee River overflowed its banks.

“Fortunately, the Murrumbidgee River peaked on Thursday and we are starting to see flooding in those areas abate,” said Andrew Edmunds, official with the New South Wales State Emergency Service.

PART: