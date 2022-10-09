Homes are evacuated after ‘suspicious packages’ were found at pub in Bristol

<!–

Homes have been evacuated after police received reports of ‘suspicious packages” in a Bristol pub this afternoon.

Avon and Somerset Police declared a ‘critical incident’ at The Three Lions in Bedminster on Sunday afternoon and issued an evacuation order for the pub and nearby properties.

According to a police update at 5:25 p.m., officers have posted a 50-meter cordon as they continue to conduct searches.

People are being warned to avoid the area while police are investigating, with road closures in the area.

Police were called to The Three Lions pub (pictured in 2018) in Bedminster around 12:40pm on Sunday after reports of ‘suspicious packages’ had been left near the property.

Police were called around 12:40pm to The Three Lions pub, which is famous in the area for the annual Flag Day, when Bristol City fans gather to celebrate the new season.

“As a precaution, people have been evacuated from the pub and some nearby properties,” Avon and Somerset Police tweeted.

‘A major incident was reported during the searches.’

West Street is closed in both directions and a police cordon remains in effect.

“We want to reassure people that we have well-rehearsed plans to deal with such incidents,” a police spokesperson wrote.

“There are road closures in the area while emergency services are on the scene, so ask motorists to consider alternative routes.”

During the searches, officers placed a 165-foot cordon. Locals are warned to avoid the area while police continue the investigation

Bus services in the area also had to be diverted.

Officials had initially labeled the situation a “major incident,” but have since downgraded it to a “critical incident,” which they say is a “lower threshold.”

Avon and Somerset Police added: ‘We are still advising people to avoid the area while the precautionary cordon is in place.’

Local Labor councilor Mark Bradshaw shared the police update on Twitter, adding: ‘I hope everyone stays safe and the incident ends soon. Sorry people had to be evacuated as a precaution.’