Homeowners take revenge on neighbour who built fence THROUGH their garden by dismantling it

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is when a homeowner took revenge on a neighbor who built a fence through their yard by tearing it down plank by plank.

In a video shared on TikTok – which has nearly 13 million views – we see two men remove the fence after the homeowner said neighbors refused to correct it.

In a follow-up video, the homeowner, who presumably lives in the US, shows a new fence built by them, and how much of their land the neighbor had taken.

The homeowner – whose TikTok username is @unbrwreathable – shared the footage of the fence being removed with the caption: ‘My neighbor’s fence is on our property… we’ve asked them to work with us to fix it. correct … they refused … so here we are!’

A homeowner took matters into his own hands when a neighbor built a fence that stretched across their property and then refused to work with them to correct it by dismantling it and building a new one

Footage shared on TikTok – which has brought in nearly 13 million views – shows two men removing the fence plank by plank

In a second video, the homeowner showed off the new fence and wrote, “Fence installed! No drama at all! We love it!! Sometimes limits have to be set!!’

The original video has racked up 12.6 million views and over 400,000 likes.

People were quick to share their thoughts on the fence’s dismantling, but opinions were divided.

One TikTok user said, “You guys don’t understand, if they allow the neighbors to fence that property, it becomes their property. Whoever takes it down loses equity if it stays where it is. Don’t let people move your property line.”

Another user wrote: ‘How can they just refuse? Oh dear! Good on you for making sure to keep your belongings. A wrong fence can quickly become a controversial country.’

People were quick to share their thoughts on the dismantling of the fence, but opinions were divided, with one saying: ‘You guys don’t understand, if they allow the neighbors to fence that property, it becomes their property. ‘

Other TikTok users couldn’t understand why the homeowner wasn’t grateful for the new fence, with one saying they would have thanked the neighbor for saving £5,000

However, other people weren’t so convinced with one writing, ‘Am I the only one who literally wouldn’t care if it’s a little over the line? Let the next buyers handle it.”

Someone else wrote that they would have thanked the neighbors for building a free fence and saving £5,000.

In a follow-up video responding to those who said they wouldn’t have it removed, the homeowner said, “Those who say ‘Oh, I would have taken a free fence’, would you also take depreciation on your property?” GET THE INQUIRY!! RENT A LAWYER!! It’s worth EVERY dime!’