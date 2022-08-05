Homeowner is stunned when gang are captured on Ring doorbell taking £2,500 bronze ornamental animal 

This is when three men were caught red-handed ringing a Ring doorbell while stealing a bronze elephant worth £2,500.

Matt Grey, 49, revealed that the popular ornament was stolen from his home in Molesey, Surrey, in the middle of the night.

The technology consultant bought the elephant, known as Heffy, five years ago as a 50th birthday present for his wife Jacqueline Gray, 55, five years ago.

Mrs. Gray is an elephant lover and wanted something for the garden, so it seemed like the perfect option.

But sadly, the Grays are now desperately trying to track down Heffy after three men were spotted on a Ring doorbell camera sneaking in at 5:45 am in a dastardly act.

Mr Gray told MailOnline that his wife is very upset. “She’s devastated, absolutely devastated. She loved the elephant, but also because so many people around here are upset too. She’s mad at everyone,” he said.

The technology consultant found that the elephant was missing from the camera before running to the yard.

“I was just having a cup of tea in the morning and I saw that the CCTV camera had pinged during the night,” Mr. Gray said.

“I just saw those people steal the elephant and I ran straight to the front yard. I just wanted to see if it was real.’

Three men were spotted on a Ring doorbell camera at 5:45 am stealing the bronze elephant

The heavy sculpture took three people to remove, something Mr Gray was ‘not surprised’ given the weight

Mr Gray paid £2,500 for the elephant as a gift for his wife Jacqueline’s 50th birthday

The tech consultant has contacted Surrey Police as he tries to recover the elephant known as Heffy

The elephant, which was purchased from a land reclamation yard in Leicester, is valuable not only to the family, but also to the community.

“We have a pretty big community group on Facebook and I posted something on that this morning,” Mr Gray said.

“The flow out of the city has been enormous, the number of people who have commented on the elephant being the center of their daily walks.

Matt Grey, 49, bought the bronze elephant from a Leicester reclaimed land in 2017. Pictured: Mr Gray sat on the sculpture with his labradoodle Polly

It took three people to lift the elephant out of the Grays’ yard, but they were caught on a Ring doorbell camera. Pictured: Mia, then 14-year-old niece of Mr Gray, is on Heffy

“All the kids stop and say hello. It has a bit of a local character, so a lot of people are very shocked by it.’

Mr Gray has contacted Surrey Police to report the crime as he is eager to take home the nostalgic gift.

He told the MailOnline that he is willing to offer a reward of up to £1,000 to return the elephant where it belongs.

Mr Gray is not surprised that it took three people to carry the bronze statue, as it is extremely heavy.

He estimates it will weigh about a quarter of a ton. As of February 18, scrap phosphor bronze was valued at £4,324 per tonne.