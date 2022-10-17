Homeless woman charged with raping, torturing and murdering Lola, 12, in gruesome Paris killing

A homeless woman with ‘severe mental problems’ has been accused of murdering, raping and torturing a 12-year-old girl whose throat was slit before her mutilated body was stuffed into a suitcase in Paris.

Dahbia B, a 24-year-old homeless woman originally from Algeria, appeared before investigating magistrates today following her arrest on Saturday and was charged in connection with the brutal killing of Lola Daviet.

The schoolgirl was found on Friday, tied inside the plastic suitcase near her home with the numbers ‘1’ and ‘0’ stamped on her chest, then left in the courtyard of a building in the north-east of the French capital.

CCTV footage had emerged showing both the alleged killer and her victim next to the block of flats where Lola lived with her middle-class parents, who owned properties in northern France.

Lola’s mutilated body was later found near the building, in the city’s 19th arrondissement, where she lived with her parents Delphine and Johan.

“The suspect had bragged about selling body parts,” an investigative source said. ‘Evidence suggests that the girl was taken into the apartment’s basement where she was tortured and raped before she was strangled and had her throat slit.’

The source added: ‘The suspect is believed to be suffering from serious mental health issues. She lived on the street but had friends and family in the Paris area.’

A judicial source confirmed that Dahbia B was in custody charged with “murder of a child under 15, rape and torture”.

Others were arrested and have since been released, but an unidentified 43-year-old man remains in custody after allegedly providing a car for the suspect over the weekend.

A homicide investigation has been launched into the death of the girl – named by French media as Lola Daviet – after her body was found tied inside the plastic suitcase close to her home in the French capital late on Friday night.

Lola is seen partially hidden by the door as she follows her suspected killer, pictured in the center. The suspect is seen wearing a gray shirt, white leggings and trainers. Lola quickly followed her into the building

Lola is pictured in this CCTV footage, still wearing a white coat and carrying what appears to be her school bag

On Friday night after the body was discovered, three people were arrested near the scene and then a woman who was seen on CCTV with the schoolgirl hours before her death was also detained. Two others were also arrested and all are originally from Algeria, Le Parisien said.

It is now believed that the suspected killer ‘acted alone and gratuitously’ in allegedly carrying out the murder, according to judicial sources.

Witnesses say they saw her dragging the suitcase, which was ‘stained with blood’ and ‘smelled strongly of bleach’.

An investigative source said: ‘The alleged killer somehow gained the trust of his victim and led her into a basement beneath the building where the attack took place.

‘The attacker had talked about selling organs and body parts, but none of this makes sense. She acted alone and gratuitously, defiling her victim before killing her.’

Six people, including Dahbia B’s older sister, Friha B., were initially arrested in connection with the crime, but are now presumed innocent of any wrongdoing.

A 43-year-old man is still charged with allegedly helping the suspect.

Lola’s parents are both professional caretakers of a number of buildings in northern Paris, including the one where they live.

They also own two houses in the village of Fouquereuil, near Bethune in northern France, and a mobile holiday home in Rang-du-Fliers on the English Channel coast.

Lola was a student at the Georges-Brassens school near her home, and it reopened on Monday morning. The students were offered psychological counseling.

The victim was discovered with her feet and wrists bound, tape around her face and several wounds to her throat just hours after she was reported missing by her parents when she failed to return after classes at Georges Brassens college just meters away from his home.

She had numbers placed on her body by a ‘device’ instead of being cut into her skin, according to police sources quoted by French television BFMTV.

An autopsy on Saturday concluded that she had died of suffocation following a physical attack that included a knife used to cut her body.

Chilling footage from security cameras has emerged which showed the girl, dressed in a white outfit and carrying what appears to be a school bag, enter her building behind a woman who witnesses claimed was later seen carrying the suitcase.

A resident said he saw the suspect drag the suitcase about two hours before Lola’s disappearance.

“We saw her walk into the building and she was dragging the suitcase with her,” he said. “She didn’t seem right in the mind.”

Others saw the suspect drinking a cup of coffee and eating a croissant as she appeared to be ‘trying to figure out what to do next’.

Police told French media that they had uncovered signs of a kidnapping in the building’s basement and were launching a murder investigation.

Lola’s body was discovered on Friday night by a homeless man who saw an abandoned suitcase on the street

The girl was found outside a block of flats on Rue d’Hautpoul (pictured) in the French capital’s 19th arrondissement after she was reported missing by her mother when she didn’t come home from school

🠠 INFO @CLPRESSFR The body of a teenager born in 2010 was discovered tonight in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. Il était dans une valise. Elle avait disparu hier après midi alors qu’elle rentrait du collège. La brigade criminelle est saisie de l’affaire. pic.twitter.com/gbULYp3jtT — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 15 October 2022

The schoolgirl’s face was covered with tape, her feet and fists were bound and she had suffered multiple wounds to her throat, according to reports.

The victim’s mother Delphine went to the police at 5pm on Friday night when she became concerned that her daughter had not returned home and subsequently posted a desperate appeal for help on social media.

Mrs Daviet posted a picture of Lola, which was accompanied by the following message: ‘Our daughter Lola was last seen at 15.20 in the company of a woman we do not know in our home.’

The surveillance footage from the entrance to the building only captured Lola following her suspected killer into her block.

Less than six hours later, a homeless man contacted police after he allegedly tripped over the suitcase and discovered the body inside at around 11.30pm on Rue d’Hautpoul – a stone’s throw from the victim’s home.

The State Attorney confirmed to BFMTV that signs of a struggle had been discovered in one of the basement rooms of Lola’s building.

Parisian officials indicated that staff and students at the Georges Brassens school where Lola attended would receive psychological support, as well as neighboring schools in the area.