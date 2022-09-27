Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave

A Los Angeles homeowner who houses an uninvited homeless man on her front porch is concerned for her safety after police “did nothing” to remove him.

Shacola Thompson, a Van Nuys resident, said the homeless man has nestled on her patio furniture about 10 times this month.

Thompson first noticed unusual activity outside her home when she found graffiti on her porch near Hazeltine Avenue and Sherman Way. She was able to peek into her front door camera and saw the unknown man lounging on her outdoor sofa.

“He came to my house yesterday morning and tried to break in,” Thompson said ABC7. “I’m worried about my safety.”

“He could come in,” she added later. ‘He could harm me. He could make his way into my house. It’s not fair.’

Footage from Thompson’s front door captured several moments when police arrived to confront the man.

“He told the police yesterday he lives here, and he doesn’t live here,” Thompson explained.

Despite multiple attempts at police intervention, the homeless man keeps showing up.

“I just feel like they’re not taking this seriously,” Thompson said. “They don’t take my safety seriously. I live here. I am alone.’

DailyMail.com contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for comment, but they were not immediately available.

An uninvited homeless man constantly comes to a woman’s Van Nuys house to sleep, despite her pleas to the police to intervene

Thomas first saw the man on her porch when she left for work at 8 a.m. earlier this month

The man has become a permanent resident of Thompson’s house and has refused to leave

He leaves his trash as he comes and goes

The homeless man also wrote on Thompson’s door. She noticed it after returning from a trip

She begged the police to help her and refused to let her know the man who kept standing at her door.

“Do you know this person?” an officer previously asked Thompson through the camera.

‘I do not know him. I don’t know this person. He’s poking around here. This is the second time I have had to call him. He tagged my wall.’

One of the videos shows the man being approached by the police and then handcuffed.

“Get up, let’s go,” you hear an officer say to the man as he sits on the patio furniture with trash next to him.

It is not clear if the man has since returned.

One of the videos shows the man being approached by the police. Startled, he got up at the request of an officer

The man is then seen with his hands behind his back while an officer handcuffs him

Thompson’s fear of the homeless stems from what he can do.

Earlier this year, surveillance footage captured the moment a homeless man in Los Angeles forced a young woman into a residential garage where he “nearly raped” her before she could escape.

Just 20 minutes later, the suspect tried to make his way to another woman’s apartment, but fled when she screamed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In the first incident, surveillance footage, first obtained by ABC 7, captured the man grabbing the woman by the arm as they walked through the West Hollywood neighborhood, where homes sell for an average of $1.5 million each.

He then pulled her into the garage of a stranger’s house at 800 North Vista Street near Melrose Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Moments later, the woman is seen running from the garage to her freedom. She then ran to get help.

The unidentified man can then be seen walking out of the garage.