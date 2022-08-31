Homeless man’s defence after pitching tent beside the Sydney Harbour Bridge as NIMBYs complain

A homeless former teacher who sleeps rough in one of Australia’s poshest suburbs has been poorly received by some locals who fear his small camp could damage the grass and be the start of a ‘tent town’.

Thomas Hardy-Burstow, a former teacher and waiter from Darwin, has spent the past six weeks sleeping in a tent outside Milsons Point train station in Kirribilli, northern Sydney.

The suburb has a median home price of $3.85 million and is home to both the prime minister and the governor general’s official residences — plus a small contingent of rough sleepers — sparking calls from some millionaire row residents to call them out. to move.

Despite his tent being set on fire and his belongings stolen, Mr Hardy-Burstow had only kind words for other Australians and called for ‘compassion’ from the community.

Thomas Hardy-Burstow (pictured) is candid about sleeping rough next to Sydney Harbor Bridge as locals from one of Australia’s most exclusive suburbs fight to get him and other homeless people to move

Mr Hardy-Burstow said he was forced to move to a smaller tent after his first, larger tent was destroyed by fire last week.

Speaking of the scenic location meters away from the city’s world-famous harbor, Mr Hardy-Burstow said, ‘This is a place people come to when they want to talk and get things out of it.’

But some locals just want Mr. Hardy-Burstow’s tent, and a few others in the area, to go.

‘How many tents are acceptable? A? Ten? Hundred? Thousand?’ a man posted online in a local community group.

Another woman warned, “If you allow one person to set up camp, you’ll have a bigger problem to solve with humpies everywhere… in the parks around Kirribilli.”

A third claimed ‘a lot’ [homeless] choose to live like that’ and that ‘they go to the pub during the day and go to sleep again at night’.

‘Alternative accommodation has been found and offered in Chatswood. Most turned it down and were soon out on the street again. Chatswood is a magnet for them now,’ said the same man.

Former North Sydney mayor Jilly Gibson said residents approached her because they feared tents outside the station would “kill the grass.”

“They’re scared and think it’s inappropriate and that Bradfield Park could turn into a tent town of sorts. There are also concerns that the tents on the grass could kill the lawn,” Ms Gibson said The North Shore Times.

Former North Sydney mayor Jilly Gibson (pictured) was concerned that tents set up outside the station could ‘kill the grass’ and she raised the issue of tents near the station in a council meeting

Homeless people living in Kirribilli have had a mixed reaction from some locals, who worry their tents could damage property or ruin the grass

A homeless person in Kirribilli has a friendly sign next to their bedding that reads “Homeless, but we’re doing our best to make ends meet” next to a bucket of donations. Mission Australia said homeless people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect

Mr Hardy-Burstow said there are still kind souls out there – even though his belongings have been broken and stolen, including a bicycle, and his first tent set on fire.

Some locals give him $20 and $10 bills to help him pay for his meals, he said. “They’re quite generous, but did that (his tent is set on fire) happen?”

“Don’t try it” [harm] people when they sleep on the floor.’

Other homeless people in the area take shelter in a nearby tunnel, including one person keeping two cats tidy.

One has a friendly sign next to their bedding that reads ‘homeless, but we’re doing our best’ next to a bucket of donations.

‘Thank you and enjoy this beautiful day’ written on the lid in permanent marker.

And not all residents of Kirribilli want the homeless to be gone.

“While it might be ugly to most, there is a human who calls this home and is warm and comfortable to them and I’m all for them to have some warmth and a sense of home,” wrote one man.

“God willing, it will never happen to you and your family,” one woman wrote.

“But personally, the Aussies attitude stinks of ‘not in my backyard.'”

Several homeless people sleep in tents at chic Kirribilli or take shelter in the Burton Street tunnel, including one person keeping two cats tidy

Kirribilli locals debated the presence of a handful of homeless people sleeping rough in their suburbs amid a housing crisis

Housing and cost of living crises collide to increase homelessness Mission Australia said it has seen increased demand for emergency services because ‘the rising cost of living is putting pressure on households’. In July 2022, Mission assisted 3,754 clients in NSW with Emergency Relief, more than double the number in July 2021 of 1,713 clients. It claimed ‘only 1 percent of housing is affordable to someone earning full-time minimum wage in Greater Sydney’. ‘That drops to less than 1 percent for a person who is dependent on income support from the government. “The affordability crisis means that more and more people are at risk of homelessness. “Unfortunately, this means that vulnerable and low-income people are more likely to become homeless.”

“I’ve been homeless, I’ve been in a domestic violence shelter and it’s not easy. Maybe I can be an ear to listen as I’m lucky enough to live with what I’ve experienced in the past,” said another local.

According to the latest data from the City of Sydney Council, 225 people are sleeping in Sydney’s inner city alone, and 269 are in crisis and temporary housing.

But Mission Australia said the real number is much higher because of the ‘hidden homelessness’ problem.

“Most don’t sleep rough in tents or on the street, which is a common misconception,” said NSW Mission Australia State Director Nada Nasser.

“People who are homeless are more likely to live in unsafe or insecure living conditions, such as temporary refuges, caravan parks, overcrowded accommodations, a garage or couchsurfing.”

Ms Nasser said many Australians attribute homelessness to ‘lack of character, when in reality it is the result of failed policies and investments’.

“People who are homeless are no different from you or me.

“They all have a unique story and judging someone who is homeless is unfair.

Just as you might offer help or ask if someone is okay when you see someone in need, there is no difference in doing the same for someone who is sleeping badly.

“People who are homeless deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

A spokesman for the NSW Police said there was only minor damage to Mr Hardy-Burstow’s tent and the fire was extinguished when officers arrived. Daily Mail Australia approached Jilly Gibson for comment.