Homeless man sentenced to two years in prison for actor Rick Moranis in NYC

A homeless man who punched legendary comedian Rick Moranis in New York City in late 2020 pleaded guilty to assault charges on Tuesday.

Marquis Ventura, 37, has been promised a two-year sentence in state prison after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree assault, as well as six additional charges related to four additional victims: Attempted 2nd-degree assault, petty theft and four counts of 3rd-degree assault, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Ventura had initially denied the charges, but changed his plea to guilty to the Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The verdict is set for August 23.

The man is also accused of indiscriminately assaulting other strangers in 2020, including the owner of a liquor store in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood, before stealing a bottle of champagne.

Ventura, who has been arrested more than 13 times, is a suspect in multiple other unprovoked attacks on people in New York City.

Marquis Ventura, who poked fun at legendary comedian Rick Moranis in New York City in 2020, pleaded guilty to assault charges on Tuesday

Marquis Ventura, 37, has been promised a two-year sentence in state prison after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree assault, as well as six additional charges related to four additional victims

Ventura pleaded guilty to attempted 2nd-degree assault, petty robbery and four counts of 3rd-degree assault, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

Ventura had initially denied the charges, but changed his plea to guilty in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday

Ventura allegedly punched actor Rick Moranis in an unprovoked attack in late 2020 captured in surveillance video

Ventura admitted to punching actor Rick Moranis in an unprovoked attack on October 1, 2020, which was captured on surveillance video.

The gruesome footage shows Moranis, then 67, walking south in Central Park West near West 70th Street at around 7:30 a.m.

Suddenly, an unknown man walking past the star punches him in the head, knocking Moranis to the ground.

Ventura was arrested by a transit agent at the 96th Street and Broadway subway station. Of Ventura’s 13 arrests, five involved felonies.

While the unprovoked attack was captured on video, other surveillance cameras nearby also captured footage of the suspect.

Rick Moranis, 69, was walking on New York City’s Upper West Side around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when he was attacked. Surveillance footage shows a stranger walking past him and abruptly hitting Moranis on the head and knocking him to the ground (left and right)

Ventura was arrested by a transit agent at the 96th Street and Broadway subway station. He has a history of 13 arrests, including five for felonies

While the unprovoked attack was captured on video, other surveillance cameras also managed to capture footage of the suspect

The attack left Moranis in pain in his head, back and right hip.

The ex-con has also been accused of randomly assaulting other strangers last year, including the owner of a liquor store in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood, before stealing a bottle of champagne.

Last year, Judge Diane Kiesel said Ventura has refused two attempts to have him undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial, the New York Post reported.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Moranis secured his big break when he appeared in the 1983 film Strange Brew.

He then appeared in a string of commercially successful films, including Ghostbusters in 1984, Spaceballs in 1987 and two films in 1989, Ghostbusters II and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Moranis secured his big break when he appeared in the 1983 film Strange Brew. Pictured: Moranis in an unknown location, May 1994

Rick Moranis and his man-eating plant in the 1986 movie ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Rick Moranis and Marcia Strassman in the 1989 Disney film ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’

Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis in 1984 sci-fi comedy ‘Ghostbusters’

The original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was so successful that Moranis returned in 1992 for the sequel Honey, I Blew Up The Kid.

He completed the trilogy with the video sequel, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves in 1997, which was his last on-camera role before his hiatus.

Moranis has since largely stayed out of the spotlight, doing voice work alone for a few animation projects, including the 2003 movie Brother Bear and TV series The Animated Adventures Of Bob & Doug McKenzie.

He said he made the decision to step back to focus on being a single father to his children, Rachel and Mitchell, after losing his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, to breast cancer in February 1991.

He told USA today: ‘As a single parent and I just found it too hard to raise my kids and do the travels that come with making movies.

‘So I took a little break. And the little break turned into a longer break, and then I realized I really hadn’t missed it.’