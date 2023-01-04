Homeless man reportedly sets fire to Beacon guest house

BEACON, NY (NEWS10) — A former tenant of the rooming house at 925 Wolcott Avenue in Beacon has been charged with burning the building to the ground. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The building was empty because it was under construction. Two nearby buildings were damaged by the flames.

The Dutchess County Fire Department responded and, according to police, concluded that there was arson. As a result, Brian P. Atkinson, 56, was arrested.

Pittsfield Fire Department responds to chimney fire



Cost:

Third degree arson

Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Two cases of second-degree criminal mischief

Atkinson was processed at Beacon Police headquarters. He is being held awaiting arraignment in Beacon City Court.