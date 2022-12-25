Homeless man gets two years for robbing six banks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A New Jersey resident was jailed for two years for robbing six banks in 2021 when he was homeless and living in the Bay Area, court records show.

Christian Plummer was sentenced last month by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, court records show. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank robberies last August.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Plummer got a total of $7,900 from the six robberies. He threatened to shoot clerks in the face and in several cases claimed to have a bomb, but did not carry any weapons or explosives, according to the court.

His attorney, Angela Chuang, assistant federal defense attorney, wrote in court documents that Plummer had recently moved to the Bay Area from New Jersey, had no family ties in Northern California, and struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, while not had been housed.

“It is the combination of these difficult circumstances – desperation for money to buy food, drugs and a place to stay amid deteriorating mental health and the influence of meth – that led him to commit the unarmed bank robberies in 2021 that he now bring to court. this court for his first-ever criminal conviction,” Chuang wrote.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the two-year prison sentence, court records show.