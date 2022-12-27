Homeless daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is arrested

The homeless adoptive daughter of Major League Baseball (MLB) legend Dennis Eckersley reportedly gave birth to her baby boy in a freezing tent, before leading police to the wrong location to find the baby struggling to breathe.

Police responded to a woman who gave birth to a baby in a tent in the woods near the West Side Arena in Manchester just before 1 a.m., authorities said in a statement to Facebook.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, is said to have initially directed authorities to an area of ​​the woods where they searched but were unable to locate the boy.

About an hour later, police allegedly found the uncovered baby “struggling to breathe” on the floor of a tent near the Piscataquag River on Electric Street, the New York Post informed.

Alexandra Eckersley, the homeless foster daughter of Major League Baseball (MLB) legend Dennis Eckersley, reportedly gave birth to her baby boy in a freezing tent.

“Officers located the infant who was treated by EMTs and transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the statement read.

Alexandra was arrested on a separate warrant from the District Court of Concord, NH, charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

She was later charged with a felony charge of reckless conduct, police said.

Alexandra was arraigned Tuesday in Hillsboro North Superior Court, according to the Manchester Police Department.

WCVB Y patch media of Concord, NH report that the 26-year-old is the adopted daughter of MLB Hall of Famer and former Red Sox pitcher and broadcaster Dennis Eckersley.

In 2019, the concord monitor reported that Alexandra struggles with mental illness and substance abuse. She suffers from bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

“I want to start a homeless mental health awareness event,” Alexandra said at the time.

Police responded to a woman, 26, who gave birth to a baby in a tent (pictured) in the woods near the West Side Arena in Manchester just before 1 a.m.

The police were misdirected by Alexandra at first and after an hour found the baby struggling to breathe and naked in 18 degree weather.

“Let it be like the telethon, or a carnival where you pay to get in, or a movie night and the money goes to a shelter.”

Dennis Eckersley, nicknamed ‘Eck’, was an American professional baseball pitcher and former commentator.

Between 1975 and 1998 he pitched in MLB for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, and St. Louis Cardinals.

The 68-year-old rose to prominence after becoming the first of two pitchers in major league history to have a 20-win season and a 50-save season in one career.

He played 24 seasons and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.

Alexandra, also affectionately known as Allie, is the daughter of Dennis and Nancy O’Neil, his second wife. She also has a brother named Jake.

Dennis Eckersley, nicknamed ‘Eck’, was an American professional baseball pitcher and the former commentator adopted Alexandra with his former partner Nancy O’Neil.

Between 1975 and 1998 he pitched in MLB for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, and St. Louis Cardinals.

O’Neil and Dennis divorced shortly after his retirement from baseball.

His third wife, Jennifer, who is a former lobbyist who manages the baseball legends business and charitable affairs, spoke to the Concord Monitor in 2019.

Speaking to the outlet, he revealed how Alexandra came to be in the “painful situation” she found herself in.

“As you can imagine, this is an incredibly private and painful situation,” he wrote.

‘Dennis and Nancy refuse to talk to you about it as it’s too painful. Instead, the family offers this statement.

“As a family, we have dedicated ourselves to their health and well-being. We have given him unconditional love, affection and support.

‘We have left no stone unturned in finding the help, resources, programs and professionals you have needed throughout your life.

“Once he reached the age of majority, our ability to intervene on his behalf became much more limited.”