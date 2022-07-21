Homeland Security inspector general launches CRIMINAL probe into missing Secret Service texts

The Inspector General of Homeland Security is now conducting a criminal investigation into the destruction of Secret Service text messages that the Jan. 6 select committee said may have been crucial to their investigation.

The Secret Service was ordered Wednesday night by the DHS Inspector General to halt all internal investigations into the deleted texts, two sources said. told NBC News.

Meanwhile, a Washington Post report on Tuesday reveals that the DHS watchdog agency failed to alert Congress in February when it learned of the Secret Service purge that deleted nearly all text messages from around January 6, 2021.

Two whistleblowers within the DHS Inspector General’s office told the Post about the previously unreported months-long delay at the watchdog office in flagging the Secret Service’s deleted messages to Congress.

They were then working under Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. Cuffari was previously an advisor to GOP Arizona governor Doug Ducey and its former governor Jan Brewer.

Some of the agents’ messages deleted at the agency during the data migration were part of Trump’s move on January 6 last year and stood by his side as the former president worked to get Congress to reveal the election results. to nullify.

Depending on the findings, the criminal investigation may lead to a referral to the federal prosecutor’s office.

“To ensure the integrity of our investigation, the USSS should not undertake any further investigative activities related to the collection and preservation of the evidence referred to above,” DHS Deputy Inspector General Gladys Ayala wrote in a letter to Director James Murray on Wednesday evening. of the secret service. , the report said on Wednesday.

“This includes immediately refraining from interviewing potential witnesses, collecting devices, or taking any other action that would interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation,” it adds.

The latest revelations about the missing messages come as the House select committee of January 6 prepares for the series’ final hearing on Thursday night.

The primetime televised hearing begins at 8 p.m. and concludes a series of public hearings designed to explain the panel’s case that Trump was aware of the plans for an attack on the Capitol and that his actions and words contributed to the riots.

Panel chair Bennie Thompson will not attend the hearing on Thursday after announcing earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Secret Service received a subpoena from the select committee to hand over texts sent during and around the events of the day of the Capitol uprising last year, but the agency announced this week that it does not possess any of these messages, despite requests to be kept.

USSS confirmed to the panel dated Jan. 6 in a letter sent Tuesday that many texts between agents had been “erased as part of a device replacement program” around the time of the riot.

While the Secret Service claims to have received the letter from the DHS Inspector General to halt the internal investigation, it is also concerned about the legal complexities of juggling the panel’s Jan. 6 subpoena revealing information about the texts of the National Archives are required.

“We informed the Jan. 6 Select Committee of the Inspector General’s request and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure that we are fully cooperating with all oversight efforts and that they are not in conflict with each other,” the USSS said in a statement. a statement.