Homegrown favorite Joel Edgerton talks about the birth of his twins

Homegrown Hollywood star Joel Edgerton has opened up about the importance of family and the birth of his twins with partner Christine Centenera.

The notoriously private 48-year-old Star Wars fan favorite says he wants to raise his children in Australia, despite the demands of a jet set career as a major actor.

In a candid interview on Saturday Herald-SunThe Obi-Wan star revealed that he almost turned down a role in the new blockbuster movie Thirteen Lives because of his young family.

Based on the Thai cave rescue in 2018, the Amazon Prime movie was filmed in Queensland last year when Christine was pregnant.

Joel told the film’s famed Hollywood director Ron Howard that he would only play the part if he could be free to be with his partner for the birth.

The situation complicated the pandemic travel restrictions which he said made things “tricky”.

‘It should have been: shooting a movie, month off, welcoming babies. And they, like twins, came incredibly early.’

Joel had a week off to welcome his children, who were born in May 2021.

Joel plays rescue diver and anesthetist Dr. Richard Harry’ Harris in Thirteen Lives, the latest in a long line of high-profile roles that stay away from his home in Australia.

He recently played a part in George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, which was filmed in London. He also appeared in the Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi.

Joel told the film’s famed Hollywood director Ron Howard that he could only play the role of rescue diver and anesthesiologist Dr. Richard would fulfill Harry’ Harris if he had time off to be with his partner before the birth of his twins. Pictured: A scene from Thirteen Lives

But now Joel says he’s thinking more about planning projects to make in Australia — where his parents are based.

He said he misses Australia when he’s out of town.

“I would definitely like to be in Australia more shooting there, and I really want my kids to sound a bit like us,” he explained.

“You know what, it’s not about an accent, it’s about an identity, and I’d like them to have an Australian identity.”

Christina currently works as a fashion director for Vogue Australia and as a designer for her own line, Wardrobe NYC.

The couple debuted their relationship at the GQ Australia’s Men of the Year Awards in Sydney in November 2018.

Joel rose to fame twenty years ago as an actor in the hit series The Secret Life of Us. Since then, he has accumulated credits as a writer, producer, and director, including the 2015 US-made thriller The Gift.