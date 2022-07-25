Home styling pros are losing it over Kmart’s new affordable matching kettle and toaster set

Interior design professionals love a Kmart kettle and toaster that is both affordable and stylish.

The toaster and matching boiler are only $42 each and have been spotted in the kitchens of home styling professionals like influencer Imogen Alexandra.

The Gold Coast mum-of-four, who has more than 19,800 followers, showed off her ultra-chic kitchen countertop that she styled with the Kmart devices on an Instagram after.

Australian shoppers are losing their minds over Kmart’s stylish new kettle and toaster set. Hat won’t break the bank after seeing it on the counter of home styling professionals online

Imogen has styled its budget-friendly appliance set with a vase from TK Maxx and an eco-friendly Odcuple coffee cup.

‘Oh, how beautiful and stylish this is. I love love, love,” one fan wrote in the comments of the post.

‘I was just at Kmart and had these in my cart….. but regretfully put them back and this is a sign to go back and get them,’ replied another.

A similar version of the set also had Kmart customers in a spin, but the new kettle and toaster are $10 cheaper.

With a white finish and wood-like details, both the kettle and toaster are a favorite among Kmart shoppers.

Kmart’s website is littered with positive four- and five-star reviews from satisfied customers, with one calling the set “stylish” and “functional” for the price.

Both gadgets are available on the Kmart website, for click & collect and in stores across the country.

This isn’t the first time interior styling enthusiasts have rushed to get their hands on a Kmart item.

A budget shopper with a keen eye for style proudly presented her latest find – a trendy $35 glass lamp from Kmart that is currently sold out online

A shopper couldn’t believe her luck when she came across a trendy glass lamp at the budget store, inspired by a popular designer purchase.

“I am absolutely in love with the new glass lamp from Kmart,” said Carley, from Western Australia, after seeing the lamp. Amelie table lamp ($35) while browsing the budget store.

The lamp is very similar to Italian Murano designs. where one woman said she received a similar glass lamp for her 21st birthday nearly 40 years ago.

She said the lamp is original Italian Murano glass and was ecstatic that the style was back in fashion.

Hundreds were impressed by the unique lamp, but a woman discovered that she was given an almost identical glass lamp for her twenty-first birthday almost 40 years ago.

Murano glass is colorful glassware made in Venice with a soda-lime metal and usually elaborately decorated with various glass-forming techniques, as well as gilding, enamel, or engraving.

“This is such a treasure,” Carley said of the pink lamp. ‘What a beautiful and special lamp – a really great gift from your father.’

A vintage retailer estimated the pink lamp at $600 — more if the original “Made in Italy” sticker was still intact.

A vintage retailer revealed the true inspiration behind Kmart’s iconic Amelie table lamp – the original Italian mushroom lamp in Murano glass, handmade in Venice

She also revealed the true inspiration behind Kmart’s iconic lamp.

“Kmart is trying to recreate the original Murano glass mushroom lamp with their Amelie table lamp,” she said, sharing a photo of one of them.

But many seemed to prefer Kmart’s version — and couldn’t wait to get their hands on a piece.

“While I hope to own an original Murano one day, Kmart’s is beautiful too,” one woman wrote.

“This is beautiful, it’s not a need, it’s a need!”

“So pretty and it’s so well styled too,” wrote a third.