Home sellers in pandemic boom towns are slashing prices as market cools

Cities that saw house prices soar during the COVID-19 pandemic are now falling back to Earth as sellers are forced to throw off their “unrealistic expectations” about the prices they can command.

A study published by real estate agency redfin on Monday, a large proportion of home sellers cut their asking price in July, particularly in former pandemic boomtowns.

Boise, Idaho, which was a top destination for remote workers on the West Coast during the pandemic, saw 70 percent of its offers fall in July, up from just a third a year ago.

In Denver, 58 percent of home listings were reduced last month, while 56 percent of Salt Lake City home listings were dropped from the original asking price.

“Individual home sellers and builders were both quick to cut their prices early this summer, mainly because they had unrealistic expectations of both price and timelines,” said Boise Redfin agent Shauna Pendleton.

“They overpriced because their neighbor’s house sold for an exorbitant price a few months ago, and they expected to receive multiple offers the first weekend because they heard stories about that happening,” she added.

The 10 cities that have seen the largest share of price cuts in the past month can be seen above

My advice to sellers is to price their home correctly from the start, accept that the market has slowed down and understand that it can take longer than 30 days to sell. If someone sells a nice house in a desirable neighborhood, he doesn’t have to drop in price.’

While industry data shows house prices across the country and in nearly every market remain higher than a year ago, the number of supply cuts has increased dramatically as sellers’ high expectations match the cold reality.

Redfin said the national share of homes for sale with price declines hit an all-time high in July.

None of the 97 cities included in the analysis had less than 15 percent of home listings reduced from their original asking price.

More than half of the cities with the largest share of price declines — Boise, Denver, Tacoma, Sacramento, Phoenix, San Diego and Portland — were among the 20 housing markets to cool the fastest in the first half of 2022.

Redfin notes that those markets had attracted dozens of eager homebuyers during the pandemic, as tech workers and other white-collar workers fled the more expensive markets and pushed home prices up in smaller towns.

Now, however, buyers have the upper hand in a cooling market and many sellers have to lower their asking prices to close a deal.

Rising mortgage rates have made home buyers more reluctant to buy at sky-high prices, and the cooling market has given buyers more inventory to choose from.

The Redfin survey found that McAllen, Texas had the lowest share of the offer in July, with just 15.7 percent of the offers, although that was still more than the 11.7 percent seen a year ago.

A notable exception to the trend was that several markets in Northern Illinois saw stock prices lower in July than a year ago, suggesting that the Chicago housing market is gaining momentum.

Chicago and nearby Elgin and Lake County, Illinois, all saw lower price cuts than a year ago.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation have hit the housing market hard by rapidly increasing mortgage costs.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 5.13 percent, up from 3.22 percent at the start of the year, according to data from mortgage broker Freddie Mac.

Meanwhile, federal data on Tuesday showed that sales of new single-family homes in the US fell to their lowest level in more than six years in July.

New home sales fell 12.6 percent this month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000 units last month, the lowest level since January 2016, the Commerce Department said.

The June sales pace was revised down to 585,000 units from the previously reported 590,000 units.

Sales rose in the Northeast, but plunged in the West, Midwest and South, where demand has been most explosive in recent years.

Sales fell 29.6% year-on-year in July. They peaked at 993,000 units in January 2021, the highest level since late 2006.

Existing home sales, which make up the bulk of all home sales in the U.S., also fell 5.9 percent from June last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million — a 20.2 percent drop from a years ago, according to industry data. .

Still, home prices remain solidly strong, with a national median selling price of $403,800 in July, up 10.8 percent from a year ago, albeit slightly down from the record set a month earlier.