Home Secretary Suella Braverman vows a zero tolerance clampdown on knives 

A zero-tolerance approach to knife crime could be rolled out across the country.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been briefed on a pilot project aimed at tackling knife possession.

At this point, offenders are usually released under an investigation and wait months for lawsuits to determine their sentences, which is often unpaid work.

A lawsuit in the Thames Valley, called Operation Deter, aims to immediately charge and take into custody any adult who carries a knife.

Sources close to Ms Braverman say she could introduce the measure to any police force in the country.

The matter made headlines again last week after three people were stabbed during an attempted theft of mobile phones while commuting in the City of London.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber briefed Ms Braverman about the pilot project at the Conservative Party Conference last week and was welcomed.

Since taking on the role a month ago, she has said she will take a no-nonsense approach to law and order and get bobbies back on track.

Mr Barber said the pilot project had created a “hostile environment” for carrying knives.

He said: ‘It means that if you have a knife, you feel the heat right away – the short, sharp jolt of instant justice.

“That speeds things up: delays are not good for victims or defendants. It will be a deterrent to the person carrying the knife, and a deterrent to those around them.’

The number of crimes recorded by the police involving knives increased to 49,027 offenses in the year ended March 2022, compared to 44,642 the previous year.

Unlawful possession of a knife carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison if pronounced by a Crown Court. Magistrates can sentence only up to six months for single offenses.