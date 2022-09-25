<!–

The UK’s new Home Secretary is planning an ‘urgent review’ of the government’s counter-terrorism plan after an investigation found potential terrorists were treated as ‘victims’.

Suella Braverman has said reforming the Prevent program, which aims to prevent individuals from becoming terrorists, is a “key priority for her in her first few months,” insiders say.

Ms. Braverman’s reform effort comes just months after a damning report found that Prevent’s current model “protects terrorists, not the public.”

The review, commissioned three years ago but released over the summer, also warned that the program disproportionately focuses on far-right extremism and not the “deadly threat of Islamism.”

While details of Ms. Braverman’s reform plans were not readily available, a government source noted that the Secretary of the Interior takes terrorism prevention incredibly seriously.

The findings of the Prevent report have raised concerns within the government, The Telegraph reported.

The official investigation concluded that Prevent, which was originally founded by Tony Blair, is no longer fulfilling its “core mission” to prevent people from becoming terrorists.

Instead, the program would “protect those named to Prevent from harm” rather than “protect the public” from would-be terrorists.

The review, written by William Shawcross, former chairman of the Charity Commission, says Prevent should “go back to its overarching goal of preventing individuals from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism.”

‘Prevent is a crucial pillar of the British counter-terrorism architecture, but it is increasingly seen as synonymous with protection (ie an emphasis on protecting those mentioned in Prevent from harm and addressing their personal vulnerabilities).

“Prevent all too often grants victimization status to anyone who comes into contact with it, confusing practitioners and officials about the basic purpose of Prevent.”

The report also claims that some tax dollars distributed by Prevent are at risk of being handed over to groups promoting extremist views.

Mr Shawcross has reportedly explored hundreds of millions of pounds of funding being distributed through the program.

He claimed Prevent spent “too often” money on “general” projects and in some cases risked the funds going to organizations that “promote extremist narratives.”

He claimed that a piece of internal research at Prevent “listed a prominent Conservative politician and member of the government as one of the figures ‘associated with a far-right sympathetic public, and Brexit’.

In another example, he claimed officials involved in the program are targeting right-wing extremism “above and beyond the real threat it posed” in order to “fend off accusations” that the organizations are “stigmatizing minority communities.”

‘The first objective of Prevent – tackling the causes of radicalization and responding to the ideological challenge of terrorism – is insufficiently achieved,’ says Shawcross. ‘Prevent is not doing enough to counter nonviolent Islamist extremism.’

He did, however, applaud the program’s current ‘Prevent duty’, which requires officials to prevent people from being drawn to extremism. He said the duty “works well” and is “especially effective in schools.”

He was also “greatly encouraged by the dedication and diligence” of the program’s current “early intervention” mechanism.

A spokesman for the Home Office told the Telegraph: “Prevention is an essential tool for protecting against radicalisation. We will not allow extremists or terrorists to spread hatred or divide, and Prevent provides critical interventions that divert people from dangerous ideologies.

“The Independent Review of Prevent will ensure that we continue to improve our response to counter-terrorism and ensure that people are no longer involved in terrorism. The report is currently being finalized.’