Home Secretary Suella Braverman considers upgrading cannabis to class A

The Home Secretary is considering making cannabis a Class A drug over concerns that it is a ‘gateway’ to other harder drugs and causes medical conditions, including cancer and psychosis.

Suella Braverman is currently reviewing the evidence and reportedly agrees with a group of conservative police and crime commissioners (PCCs) who spoke out at this week’s Conservative Party conference calling for an upgrade to the drug.

Ms Braverman is said to be ideologically opposed to the decriminalization of cannabis, telling her closest allies she believes it sends a “cultural” signal that the use of the drug is acceptable behaviour, The times reports.

She would also be concerned about the evidence linking the drug to serious mental and physical health problems, including psychosis, cancer and birth defects.

Cannabis is currently a class B drug and upgrading it would have significant implications for police and sentencing guidelines.

Some European countries already have firm plans to legalize the drug, including Germany and Luxembourg

The maximum penalty for possession would increase from five to seven years in prison, while the maximum penalty for supplying the drug would rise from 14 years to life.

This does not appear to be a problem for the Home Secretary, as the source close to Mrs Braverman told The Times: ‘We need to scare people’.

But she seems to be aware of the added pressure upgrading the drug would put on police forces, which are already vastly overburdened and pressured to respond to other types of crimes, such as burglaries.

The calls run counter to the global trend of easing cannabis restrictions, with some countries already legalizing the drug.

This includes Canada and Thailand, with half of US states also legalizing the drug. In Europe, Luxembourg and Germany are also planning to decriminalize.

The Home Secretary has also previously suggested that she plans to crack down on middle-class drug users by introducing more campaigns highlighting the link between drug use and the exploitation of vulnerable youth.

But pro-legalization groups argue that this is the wrong tactic and that introducing a regulated market for cannabis would have serious consequences for the criminal gangs behind the provincial borders.

The Department of the Interior has confirmed that it currently has no plans to change the classification, but it is clear that Ms Braverman is reviewing the evidence before making a decision.

Last week at the Tory party conference, Dorset PCC David Sidwick was among those calling for reclassification.

He said, ‘We see it because it’s a gateway drug. If you look at the young people in treatment, cannabis is the main drug they are in treatment for.’

He added that he is against decriminalization: ‘We need tough sanctions for possession and to stop the push for decriminalization.

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick told a fringe meeting at the party conference that upgrading cannabis to grade A because it ‘does the same damage as crack and heroin’

‘We’re not just talking about ‘a little bit of weed’ anymore, it does the same damage as crack and heroin. Therefore, the penalties for this illegal gateway drug should be the same as those for class A substances.”

Neil McKeganey, director of the Center for Substance Use Research in Glasgow, told the fringe meeting that drugs pose a greater risk to society than religious extremism.

He said it was a “serious neglect of their responsibilities” for police chiefs to treat drug use as a health problem, adding: “It’s like trying to win a war by providing more hospitals.”

The meeting also heard from Janie Hamilton, whose son James died of cancer after cannabis-induced psychosis prompted him to refuse cancer treatment.

“Don’t let anyone say cannabis is harmless,” she told delegates.

But parliament is divided on the best way to tackle cannabis use.

Labor MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy tweeted in response to US President Biden’s announcement this week that he plans to pardon all common marijuana users: ‘Convicting people for personal possession of cannabis forces them into the criminal justice system and ruins lives.

“It’s time to take a public health approach to drug policy. This is an essential first step and I hope the UK will follow.”

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Crispin Blunt told another fringe meeting at the party conference that he believes addicts should legally use heroin in a safe environment.

He said, “Maybe you would give people access to heroin — legal access to heroin — but you’d insist that they take it under medical supervision in a certain facility — so you can make sure the drugs they’re using are actually heroin.”

He claimed that society cannot ‘arrest’ [itself] from the drug problem’ and that it would be ‘more intelligent’ to help people make informed decisions about what to take rather than letting them be part of the ‘illegal criminal supply chain’.