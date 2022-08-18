Home sales plunge 20% from a year ago as housing recession begins

Existing home sales in the US fell again in July for the sixth straight month, prompting an industry economist to declare a ‘housing recession’, though prices remain close to record highs.

Higher mortgage rates and inflation have all weakened homebuyer demand and led to declining sales, but tight inventory has pushed home prices up, albeit at a slower pace.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday that home sales fell 5.9 percent from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million — down 20.2 percent from a year ago.

Home prices remain solidly strong, with a national median selling price of $403,800 in July, up 10.8 percent from a year ago, although slightly down from the record reached a month earlier.

“We are witnessing a housing recession in terms of declining home sales and housing construction, but it is not a house price recession,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.

“Inventory remains tight and prices continue to rise nationally, with nearly 40 percent of homes still serving full list price,” Yun added.

Home sales have now fallen to their lowest pace since May 2020, near the start of the pandemic, which virtually brought the US housing market to a standstill.

Because the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to fight inflation, it has simultaneously raised mortgage rates, raising costs for homebuyers and making their monthly home payments more expensive.

“The continued decline in sales reflects the impact of the mortgage peak of 6 percent in early June,” Yun said.

“Home sales may soon stabilize as mortgage rates have fallen to nearly 5%, giving home buyers an extra boost of purchasing power.”

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stood at 5.13 percent this week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. That’s lower than recent highs, but well above the level of a year ago when it averaged 2.86.

The last time there was a six-month loss streak for home sales was between August 2013 and January 2014.

People walk past a sign with a house for sale in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday

Still, house prices show little sign of softening. Prices rose in all regions and July saw 125 consecutive months of year-on-year gains, the longest running streak on record.

The median July price in the Northeast was $444,000, up 8.1 percent from the previous year.

The median price in the South rose 14.7 percent from a year ago to $365,200, while the Midwest saw a 7 percent increase to $293,300.

The West had the highest average home price at $614,900, up 8.1 percent from July 2021.

Home sales fell most sharply in the West, at 9.4 percent from the previous month and 30 percent from a year ago.

“It’s likely that some western markets will see prices fall, which is good news for buyers who have seen rapid price increases over the past two years,” Yun said.

The July sales report is the latest evidence that the housing market, a key driver of economic growth, is slowing from recent red-hot growth as home buyers grapple with sharply higher mortgage rates.

Annual house price growth has slowed from the recent red-hot rate, which was close to 20% a year ago

Home hunters had a wider choice of homes in July, as the number of homes for sale rose 4.8 percent in June to 1.31 million homes. That was unchanged from July last year.

But properties are moving fast, with the average home selling just 14 days after it went on the market last month, matching a record pace from June.

Before the pandemic, homes were typically listed for more than 30 days before being sold.

At the current rate of sales, the number of properties for sale is 3.3 months of inventory, indicating a growing inventory.

The inventory amounted to only 2.9 months in June and 2.6 months in July 2021, but the offer for approximately 5-6 months is considered to reflect a balanced market between buyers and sellers.

Last week, the NAR revealed that the housing affordability index — a measure that uses median existing home prices, median household incomes and average mortgage rates to calculate home affordability — fell to 98.5 percent in June, its lowest level since 1989.

While the average mortgage payment hit $1,944 in June, Americans are struggling to make ends meet. The NAR says anything more than 25 percent of household income goes toward mortgage payments means homes aren’t affordable

The new report came this week on the heels of data showing that the start of single-family homes, which make up the bulk of housing construction, fell to a two-year low in July.

Also, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo sentiment index fell below the break-even level of 50 in August for the first time since May 2020.

In its struggle to bring inflation back to the US central bank’s target of 2 percent, the Fed has raised its key rate by 225 basis points since March, when it was close to zero.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting, released Wednesday, showed policymakers recognized that higher borrowing costs had cooled housing demand.

The minutes showed that Fed officials “expected this slowdown in housing activity to continue.”