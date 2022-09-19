Home renovation advice: Australian mum shares awkward fail in her bathroom

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother has shared her frustration after builders placed her bathroom cabinet in a ‘totally non-functional space’ twice and damaged it on the third attempt.

Australian homeowner Emma spent $150,000 on a building contract for her dream reno and shared photos of the ‘mistake’ on Facebook.

“Our renovation has been one thing after another,” she said, along with photos of the very low, off-center cabinet that hit the towel bar when opened and almost touched the faucet when turned on.

‘It’s been eight months of complaints from our end of continuous crap work. The builder still claims the shaving cabinet is tall enough, but in my opinion it needs to go more than an inch higher as my grandchildren will be able to reach the cabinet.

‘Plus looks silly with a low ceiling.’

“Our renovation has been one thing after another,” the mom said, along with photos of the very low, off-center cabinet that hit the towel rail when opened and almost touched the faucet when turned on.

The cabinet is also cracked and held together by silicone after the many repairs.

She pleaded with thousands in the Facebook group to help her try to fix the developer’s mistake, asking where they thought it should go.

“They also messed up the wall by ordering wall tiles for the majority of the bathroom,” she added.

The cabinet is also cracked and held together by silicone after the many repairs

Hundreds came to her aid and many agreed with her about the poor quality of service provided by her contractors.

“I wouldn’t pay for that – it’s such a shame you’ve spent all that money and you’re still unhappy,” said one man.

“Why does the heated towel rail stick out?” asked another. “Normally an electrician would have put the wire in the wall and added a switch for the powerpoint or light switch.”

A few people suggested setting the cabinet into the wall – or removing it entirely and replacing it with a mirror.

“I think the cupboard takes the focus away from the sink and tap – I’d use a big round mirror to soften the edges everywhere else,” said one woman.

“Why does the heated towel rail stick out?” asked another. “Normally an electrician would have put the wire in the wall and added a switch for the powerpoint or light switch,” one asked.

Some offered some advice for the next time she planned to renovate her home.

‘I like my cupboards to be the same height as my windows and doors – as it creates balance in the room.’

“I always draw a plan of installation heights before my constructions,” revealed another. “The subjects don’t choose where I want things to be placed.”

The mother later updated her post to say she had asked her own electrician to help with some of the issues.

‘He’s going to run the towel rail cord through the wall and into the outlet, which he’s going to move over to where it used to be pre-reno. [That way] the towel rail can come up so the door to the cupboard can actually open.’