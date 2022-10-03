Home prices across the US are posting biggest monthly declines since 2009

Interest rates for a 30-year mortgage have reached 6.29 percent – the highest it has been since 2008

Rising mortgage rates have pushed affordability to levels not seen since the 1980s – with some payment-to-income ratios hitting as high as 72 percent

Home prices continue to fall across the U.S., as the median home price continued its two-month decline, reaching numbers not seen since 2009.

Median home prices fell 0.98 percent in August after falling 1.05 percent in July, according to Black Knight Inc. These are the biggest monthly declines since January 2009.

San Jose saw the sharpest drop of 13 percent ($203,000) from its 2022 peak, followed by San Francisco at 10.8 percent ($137,000) and Seattle at 9.9 percent ($82,500).

A ‘historically low inventory’ coupled with rising mortgage rates – which have since reached 6.29 percent, the highest since 2008 – have driven property sellers out of the market, Black Knight said in a release.

Average inventory had increased between May and July, but began to decline in August.

The fall in median prices comes on the back of continued growth over the previous two years.

“Together, they represent two consecutive months of significant pullbacks after more than two years of record growth,” said Ben Graboske, Black Knight Data and Analytics president.

In addition to rising mortgage rates, purchasing a home at the median income in some American cities is no longer a viable option for potential home buyers.

According to Black Knight’s ‘Mortgage Monitor’ reports, 71 of the 100 largest markets in the US are at three-decade lows for housing affordability.

In some cities, such as Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and Phoenix, it takes more than twice the median income to buy a median-priced home.

Los Angeles has the worst payment-to-income ratio in the U.S. — or monthly mortgage payments relative to monthly income — at 72.1 percent.

Between 1995 and 2003, the average was 35.5 percent, leading to a difference of over 36 percent.

A housing affordability index across the United States indicates percentages not seen since the 1980s

Some financial analysts predict home prices will continue to decline, while some predict somewhere between a 5 percent to 15 percent decline by 2024.

In August, Fitch Ratings said housing activity could fall ‘about 30 percent or more over a multi-year period, and 10-15 percent decline in home prices.’

Assets complemented that sentiment, though it added that some markets could see declines of up to 20 percent to 25 percent.

Goldman Sachs, which previously predicted prices would rise by 1.8 percent in 2023, now expects prices to fall between 5 and 10 percent.

“We view the risks to these estimates to the downside due to a sharp deterioration in our descriptive house price outlook score and evidence of a strong mean reversion in regional data,” Goldman Sachs researchers said wrote.