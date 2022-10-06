Home Office suspends ex-Met Police cop over racist WhatsApp group chat

A former Met Police officer has been suspended after he created a WhatsApp chat flooded with racist memes and messages, including about Meghan and Harry, in a group whose members included police officers who served in the same unit as PC Wayne Couzens, it was revealed today.

Rob Lewis has been put on leave from his UK Border Force job at the Home Office over ‘disgusting’ texts, some of which are alleged to include the repeated use of the word ‘P*ki’.

There are also said to be ‘vile and deplorable’ messages and memes about the government’s policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda for processing, slander of black MPs and abuse of Harry and Meghan. There was at least one joke about the recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

Several of the members of the WhatsApp group used to work for the Diplomatic Protection Group (DPG), the armed unit that guards parliament and embassies.

Wayne Couzens worked in the group until he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard. Just two weeks ago, two Met officers were convicted of posting grossly offensive misogynist and racist messages in a WhatsApp group with Couzens.

The BBC’s Newsnight reported that Rob Lewis had set up a group chat with other former Met officers.

The program said it was shown messages from the group by Dave Eden, another former police officer.

He said: “There are references to black politicians which are extremely unpleasant,” he told the BBC. ‘The whole undertone is one of racism and misogyny.’

‘This group tells me that the culture of the Metropolitan Police has not changed. And in fairness, it’s not just this group, it’s other groups. This is what I hear from former colleagues. And what I witness all the time.’

Another official told the BBC: ‘I don’t think these behaviors and ideologies can be removed from the Met.

‘Individuals must be held accountable and made an example of to demonstrate to colleagues that these behaviors and ideologies have no place in the Met. I don’t see any significant improvement in the organization.’

The BBC also claims a serving Met officer shared a racist image involving a picture of black babies.

The Home Office said it had suspended a member of staff believed to be Lewis, who has not commented.

“We expect the highest standards from our staff and have a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who exhibits racist, homophobic, misogynistic or discriminatory behaviour,” the statement said.

‘If we are made aware of such behaviour, we will not hesitate to take decisive action.’

Commander Jon Savell, who is responsible for the Metropolitan Police’s professional standards, said the messages shared were ‘abhorrent’.

“These messages are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in the police or society,” he said.

‘Their behavior erodes the trust that the public has in the police – a trust that the vast majority of us in the Met work tirelessly day in and day out to maintain and improve.

‘Racism, misogyny, homophobia or any other discriminatory behavior has no place at the Met.

‘Where such behavior is identified it will be dealt with robustly, but we will also actively seek out those whose actions bring us shame.

‘We contacted Mr Eden’s representatives when these messages first emerged in April, but they declined to share further details. We encourage them to reconsider so that we can act.

“In the meantime, we are appealing to anyone with information about such behavior to get in touch.”

Sir Mark Rowley was chosen for the £293,000-a-year job after Dame Cressida Dick was ousted in February by London Mayor Sadiq Khan following scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer and the jailing of two officers who photographed dead bodies . The force was recently thrown into special measures.

the new commissioner promised to be “ruthless” in rooting out those who “corrupt” the force and “deliver more trust, less crime and high standards to London”.

He said: ‘Our mission is to lead the renewal of consensual policing, which has been hit so hard in recent years as trust and confidence have declined.

‘I am grateful that the Home Secretary and the Mayor are both determined to support the urgent reforms we need to deliver successful community crime-fighting in today’s fast-paced world. These reforms include our use of technology and data, our culture and our approach to policing.

‘We want to fight crime with local communities – not unilaterally hand over tactics. I also know that the majority of officers and staff retain an extraordinary sense of calling and determination and want us to do better. It’s my job to help them do that, while being ruthless in removing those who destroy our integrity.’

Metropolitan police officers will be given smartphones in a bid to crack down on misconduct

The initiative was one of the first to be launched under new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who earlier this month promised to ‘rebuild’ the ‘integrity’ of the scandal-hit force.

According to the Times, the move means every officer will be able to use the new smartphones to communicate with each other and gather evidence.

In the past, thousands of officers were forced to use their own mobile phones to record evidence at crime scenes and carry out basic investigative work.

It follows a series of high-profile misconduct investigations in which several police officers used their own mobile phones to send inappropriate messages and share crime scene images.

Last December, officers Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were jailed for almost three years after they were found to have taken and shared pictures of a murder scene.

A court heard the pair had ‘dehumanised’ the two black victims – Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry – by sharing pictures of their bodies in two WhatsApp groups.

Messages shared with 41 police officers called the victims ‘dead birds’ in a group called the ‘A Team’ and other messages were also shared with Jaffer’s friends.

There was also outrage over a series of disturbing racist, sexist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross police station between 2016 and 2018, published by a watchdog earlier this year.

A bombshell report by the IOPC watchdog revealed a cruel, toxic ‘boys club’ culture among officers at Charing Cross police station.

It found officers made rape jokes, bragged about domestic violence and made vile racist remarks in WhatsApp exchanges.

Nasty texts between officers about raping women, killing black children, pedophilia, Muslims, Auschwitz and the disabled were also published in the watchdog’s report.

Sources told the Times that giving officers work smartphones would not only improve their access to technology, but also allow senior managers to keep an eye on what their officers are up to.

Sir Mark Rowley, along with his new deputy Dame Lynne Owens, swore allegiance to the King earlier this month and pledged to rebuild public trust.

The new head of the Metropolitan Police begins work in what is arguably one of the most turbulent times to face Britain’s biggest police force.

Sir Mark took an oath, known as an attestation, in which he swore to serve ‘with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, upholding fundamental human rights and in accordance with equal respect for all people’.

He takes up the role of commissioner at Scotland Yard after former chief Dame Cressida Dick resigned in controversial circumstances earlier this year.

The force has been plagued by a series of scandals and missteps in recent years, leaving Sir Mark with the task of rebuilding public trust.

The head of the Metropolitan Police Federation told the Times the initiative was a ‘completely positive’ move.

Ken Marsh added: ‘The cost [of using devices] should not be borne by the employee.

‘This moves the Met into the modern age of 2022, [it] will give the officers direct access and the opportunity to stay in touch.’

The force was placed in a form of special measures by a watchdog earlier this year.

In a strongly worded letter before his tenure began, then Home Secretary Priti Patel demanded Sir Mark address the ‘appalling mistakes of the past’.

Writing to Sir Mark earlier this month, she said: ‘I expect the Metropolitan Police under your leadership to get the basics right and provide the first class service expected of it.’

“I also expect you as commissioner to promote better leadership and higher standards at all levels throughout the force.

Other issues facing Sir Mark are ongoing investigations into police contact deaths including Oladeji Omishore who died after jumping from Chelsea Bridge; a man who drowned after trying to swim away from officers to avoid arrest in Kingston; and Chris Kaba, who was fatally shot by an officer in Streatham Hill.