Home of former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Earl Thomas is left devastated by a huge fire

A massive fire has destroyed the home of former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Earl Thomas, according to firefighters in California’s Orange County.

The massive blaze started Thursday afternoon and fire chief Matt Manshack told reporters at the scene it was a “total loss,” according to reports from 12 News.

It was also reported that firefighters would be at the property well into the night as they continued to put out the flames, while it is still unclear what started the fire.

Officials told reporters at the scene that there was no one in the house when the fire started, and that Thomas was later at the property before leaving again.

The 33-year-old last played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, but had previously won the Super Bowl during a successful eight-year stint with the Seahawks.

He is a three-time first-team All-Pro and was voted to the 2010 NFL All-Decade team.

The Southeast Texas resident has since sparked controversy and was arrested in May of this year at Spanky’s Bar and Grill on an Austin warrant for violating a court order.

This was initially due to the fact that he would send threatening messages to his wife about her and their children.

It was reported at the time that Thomas had been booked into Orange County Jail and was soon released, with his $15,000 bail.

The original May 2021 protective order requires him to communicate with the woman only through a co-parenting phone application, and she claimed he refused to download the app and appeared unannounced in places she visited, according to the police affidavit.

In May 2020, Thomas’s wife was arrested after she was accused of pointing a loaded gun to his head after breaking into a holiday home and finding him with another woman.

She filed for divorce in November.