Home Depot co-founder insists US economy has entered downturn 

The Home Depot co-founder has dismissed Joe Biden’s claim that the US is not in a recession, saying the economy is on the decline – adding that the president’s economic policies were responsible for skyrocketing inflation.

Ken Langone appeared on Fox’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto” on Friday and said, “Here we are. And besides, I don’t care how you want to define it.

“We can agree on one thing. The economy is retreating. It’s going down. Now, you want to call it a recession or not – play with the words.

But the fact is that the economy is shrinking. Everywhere I look, I see signs of relapse. … This is serious stuff. And we are in a recession.’

Langone said President Biden was a source of the pullback, destroying his focus on green energy policies, which he says ended the energy independence the US achieved under Donald Trump, pushing the White House back into the arms of oil-rich Saudi Arabia. Arabia.

‘In many ways it was caused by the policies of the [Biden] administration,” he says. “Today the president goes to Saudi Arabia with his hat in hand and begs them to open the pipes.”

Hailing from New York, Langone co-founded Home Depot in 1974 and is a well-known donor to the Republican Party.

Langone said he feels strongly about inflation because it “affects lower-income people more than anyone else.”

Earlier this week, Biden tried to argue that the US was not in a recession. He made this claim despite figures pointing to two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth – the classic definition of a recession.

Langone’s warning comes as a key measure of inflation in the United States has risen again, reaching a new four-decade high, as the Federal Reserve struggles to deal with the twin threat of rising prices and shrinking prices. economy.

The Personal Consumer Expenditure Index (PCE) rose 6.8 percent in the 12 months to June, the largest increase since January 1982 and a 6.3 percent jump from May.

The PCE measure, preferred by the Federal Reserve for its flexible 2 percent target, is an alternative gauge for the better-known consumer price index, which rose 9.1 percent in June from a year ago.

Both measures are released monthly and calculate in different ways how much prices have risen for the average consumer.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index shot up 0.6 percent from the previous month, after rising 0.3 percent in May, another sign that inflation is hot.

The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in June, after rising 4.7 percent in May.

The Commerce Department’s report on Friday also found that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 1.1 percent last month from May, more than expected.

The increase in consumer spending was nominally good news for the economy, but nearly all of the increase was due to inflation, the report revealed.

Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose just 0.1 percent in June from the previous month. That was still a gain from May’s inflation-adjusted change of -0.3 percent.

The latest data comes on a week of turbulent economic news that puts the Federal Reserve in a dilemma as it weighs monetary policy.

The Fed has aggressively raised its benchmark rate to tackle inflation, adding another super-sized 0.75-point rate hike on Wednesday.

But the central bank faces tough choices about whether or not to raise interest rates further after new data on Thursday showed the US economy contracted for the second quarter in a row.

U.S. gross domestic product shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter, after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter

Higher interest rates are the Fed’s main tool to fight inflation. But increasing the cost of borrowing money also discourages consumers and businesses from taking out loans, cutting spending and putting pressure on economic growth.

It follows grim economic news this week sparking a furious debate over whether the US has slipped into recession.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said in a report Thursday that U.S. gross domestic product shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter, after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter.

Two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP is the informal and long-standing definition of a recession, but the Biden administration is insisting that the US economy does not qualify as recessive.

President Joe Biden insisted that the US economy is “on the right track” despite the slowdown and praised the strong labor market.

“That doesn’t sound like a recession to me,” he said in comments at the White House.

The unemployment rate in the US has been on display since 1948, with periods of recession shaded in gray. There has never been a recession that has not been accompanied by a rapid rise in unemployment

The economy has added more than 1 million jobs in the past three months, even as economic growth slowed, in another confusing signal

It is true that most economists are reluctant to label the current situation as a recession so far.

The unemployment rate remains near a five-decade low of 3.6 percent, and the economy has been creating jobs at a rapid pace in recent months.

There has never been a recession in the US that was not accompanied by a rapid rise in unemployment.

Still, the second consecutive quarter of negative growth was a stark warning sign that the economy is not doing well.

“Seven of the nine leading indicators we tracked in June sent negative or neutral signals, pointing to continued weakening economic conditions and possibly a recession,” S&P Global Ratings, US Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino said in a note. to DailyMail.com.

Aside from the United States, the global economy as a whole is also struggling with high inflation and declining growth, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent energy and food prices soaring.

Europe, heavily dependent on Russian natural gas, appears particularly vulnerable to a recession. Repeated rounds of COVID-19 lockdowns in China have also disrupted global trade and supply chains.

In the United States, rising inflation and fears of a recession have eroded consumer confidence and fueled public concern about the economy, sending frustratingly mixed signals.

With the November midterm elections approaching, Americans’ discontent with the economy has lowered Biden’s approval ratings and could increase the likelihood that Democrats will lose control of the House and Senate.