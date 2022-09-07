Home decorator explains why she’s using toilet rolls in her living room

<!–

An Australian home decorator has shown a genius way of using up old toilet rolls in the living room, causing a stir online.

The anonymous woman took to a popular Facebook group to show off her “hack,” holding up her Kmart eye curtains in a more “hotel” five-star fashion.

By placing a toilet roll between each eye hook, the woman makes the curtains ‘bulge’ slightly instead of lying flat against each other, resulting in a nicer overall picture.

It puts the material outside and looks just as nice open as it does completely closed to block out light

Thousands of Aussies “liked” the post, while others commented on the remarkably simple idea.

“Good, I have to go save mine,” one woman wrote in response.

“This is pure genius,” said another.

A third added: ‘What witchcraft I see! Blimmin’ brilliant’.

Unfortunately, the hack didn’t work for all types of curtains, with one amateur decorator saying her eyes were so big they went right over the rollers.

“I liked this idea and tried it, but when I went outside I could see the toilet rolls in the window, so I realized the rods had to be installed well above the window to use this idea,” said another.