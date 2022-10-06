Home birth: Mother reveals she gave birth on her sofa and because her local hospital was full

A mum today claimed she had to give birth on her sofa because her local hospital was too full.

Eilish McKinney, from Nassington, Northamptonshire, had planned to go to an NHS facility in Peterborough when her waters broke on September 20.

But she and her fiance Tom Blackman, a commercial sales associate, were told the maternity ward was full when they called Peterborough City Hospital.

The couple, who have a two-year-old son called Monty, were told to wait for doctors to call back with a plan.

After 40 minutes they were asked to travel 35 miles (56 km) to nearby Leicester Hospital in a journey that would have taken around an hour.

Miss McKinney did not try to push at this point and the couple decided to go for an impromptu home birth without the help of a midwife or drugs. ‘She did this with two paracetamols,’ Mr Blackman said.

Despite ‘pure panic’, their son Persy – short for Perseus – was born safe and sound at home.

Miss McKinney had to check that Persy was breathing while Mr. Blackman made sure she didn’t bleed too much.

Her ‘nightmare’ case came just five days before another pregnant woman was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth because the same hospital turned her away.

Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to travel to Leicester on September 25 because the hospital did not have enough midwives.

The NHS is in the midst of a midwifery crisis, with almost 300 more staff leaving the health service than joined last year, latest statistics show.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) says members are “at the end of their tether” and “physically and emotionally burnt out”.

Miss McKinney wrote on social media: ‘Peterborough Hospital seriously failed us.

‘When we called to say we were on our way, we were told we couldn’t come in to deliver because they were closed.

‘They had no contingency plan and kept us waiting for about 40 minutes before they called back to say the only hospital that could take us in was Leicester.

“Well we didn’t make it that far and Persy was born in the living room on the couch.”

While they were waiting for the hospital to come back, Mr. Blackman — who was acting as a temporary midwife — to paramedics, who helped counsel them through the procedure.

Ambulance crews arrived minutes after the birth and took the couple and their newborn son to Hinchingbrooke Hospital where they were cared for.

Miss McKinney said: ‘I am still in shock at how the night went and the fact that Peterborough Hospital showed so little care and support to a woman in labor.

‘I think it’s acceptable to tell us to drive almost an hour to a hospital when I say I’m going to push. And then ignoring several calls from the paramedics as well.’

She added: ‘For a night that turned into my worst nightmare, we have had the most perfect and healthy baby out of it.

‘Now we just have to come to terms with everything, as it still doesn’t feel real what happened.’

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said it was sorry to hear the birth did not go to plan.

Chief nurse Jo Bennis told me BBC: ‘The safety of babies and parents is an absolute priority for us and it is sometimes necessary to ask mothers to use alternative maternity units if ours reaches capacity.’