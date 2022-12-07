Home baker shocked by ‘impossible’ three-ingredient cookies that will change everything you know about baking

But when they came out of the oven they were perfect according to the cook

B. Dylan Hollis said the recipes shouldn’t work because they have three ingredients

A home baker who put a decades-old three-ingredient peanut butter cookie recipe to the test claims the results have made him question everything he knows about cooking.

B. Dylan Hollis called the cookies, which contain peanut butter, sugar and an egg, magic and told his Instagram followers he had “serious doubts” that they would work.

‘A normal biscuit contains butter, milk, salt, baking powder, flour. This recipe just says no,” he laughed.

To make the cookies, the home baker combined a cup of peanut butter with an egg and half a cup of sugar according to the recipe, which dates back to 1984.

In the video, the self-proclaimed “mid-century baking specialist” continues to voice his doubts.

“You don’t make cookies like that,” he said, rolling the mixture into balls.

Then he pressed them flat on the baking tray and crossed them with a fork.

Three-ingredient cookies INGREDIENTS: METHOD: Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Then place them in even balls on a baking sheet and flatten them to the desired shape. Cook for ten minutes at 180C. Let cool.

“This is going to be a melted bowl of peanut butter,” he laughed as he popped them in the oven at 350 degrees for ten minutes.

When he took the cookies out of the oven, he was blown away, they had kept their perfect shape.

‘Come on, how. You cheated,” he said.

He then bit into one of the cookies and was pleasantly surprised.

‘These are brilliant, melt in your mouth brilliantly.

“Here I thought I knew how baking worked,” he said.

The content creator prides itself on “discovering vintage recipes horror for horror.”

The recipe has been seen by 1.2 million people – and received thousands of likes.

“Kraft had the original recipe on their peanut butter jars,” one woman said.

While another said she likes to top hers with jam to make PB and J bites.

The recipe dates back to the fifties. They were called peanut butter pokies and were in a cookbook titled “I hate cooking,” one woman said,

Others said they also add vanilla essence to the cookies.

Thousands more were concerned about the young baker’s definition of “vintage” recipes.

“Am I the only one worried that he’s using a 1984 recipe like it’s vintage?” one woman asked, which generated 1,800 responses.

The baker wasn’t convinced the cookies would work and thought he’d be left with a tub of melted peanut butter

As gruesome as it is, ’84 was almost 40 years ago. if you made a ’44 recipe in ’84, it definitely would have been a ‘vintage’ recipe,” said one woman.

Another woman said she almost had a medical episode when a young woman she knew got excited about a “vintage” wedding dress from the 1990s.

But was quickly reminded just because “it hurts” doesn’t mean the definition is wrong.

“Vintage is typically something from 20 years ago or more,” one woman added.