Home And Away star Sarah Roberts reveals how her marriage to James Stewart is REALLY going

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Home And Away’s Sarah Roberts has denied that she has split from husband James Stewart during an interview with Now to love this week.

The soap star, 37, said she was happy to clear up the speculation and insisted the couple are still going strong after three years of marriage.

“We’re happy,” she told the publication.

Home And Away’s Sarah Roberts, 37, (right) has denied she has split from husband James Stewart, 46, (left) after swirling divorce rumors

Sarah told the publication that James, 46, was as romantic as ever, even picking her up from the airport with a bouquet of flowers after her recent trip to Italy.

“He picked me up from the airport last week when I landed from Tuscany, with a big bouquet of pink tulips,” she said.

‘I’ve been sick lately and he’s been beautiful. He has looked after me with chicken soup and foot scraping.’

Sarah told the publication that James was as romantic as ever and even picked her up from the airport with a bouquet of flowers after her recent trip to Italy

Rumors of a split resurfaced after Stewart was notably absent from the premiere of his wife’s latest film, Wog Boys Forever, in Melbourne.

According to the Daily Telegraph this month, Stewart was ‘nowhere to be seen on the red carpet’ and Stewart no longer follows her on Instagram.

Rumors of the couple’s break-up had been swirling for months and they had reportedly undergone couples counseling in an attempt to mend their relationship, the Daily Telegraph claims.

Rumors of the couple’s breakup had been swirling for many months and they had reportedly been undergoing couples counseling in an attempt to mend their relationship

Stewart was notably absent from the premiere of his wife’s latest film, Wog Boys Forever, in Melbourne. Pictured: Sarah poses solo at the red carpet premiere of Wog Boys Forever

However, Roberts’ agent shut down claims of a split and the actress still wore her wedding ring at the event

The couple got engaged in November 2018 and tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin in July 2019.

Stewart, who plays Justin Morgan on Home and Away, shares daughter Scout, 10, with ex-fiancée Jessica Marais.

In 2020, Sarah told Stellar magazine that she had suffered two miscarriages since getting married.