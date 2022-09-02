Home and Away’s Sophie Dillman was rushed to hospital on her first date with Patrick O’Connor

<!–

Sophie Dillman recalls how her first date with her co-star and real-life boyfriend Patrick O’Connor wasn’t as romantic as you’d hope.

The 29-year-old Home and Away star was rushed to hospital after her painful endometriosis flared up.

The lovebirds were getting burgers at Mary’s in Newtown when excruciating pain suddenly struck, forcing her to sit on the sidewalk.

‘I said, ‘I have to sit down now.’ And [Patrick] was like, “Sophie, we’re on King Street, you can’t sit down!” she explained.

“So I was in an alley, and I called my mom and I said, ‘Mom, I have to go to the hospital, it’s so bad, I don’t have enough painkillers.’

“My sister gave me all this advice too, and he’d never seen anything like it, the poor man!”

She went on to say that despite Patrick, 29, “turning white,” he went above and beyond to support her through the experience.

The soap star panicked, not knowing what to do, but insisted that he still try to help his love.

The on- and off-screen pair play Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni in Home and Away.

Sophie revealed that they first met in college before landing their roles on Home and Away and getting into a romantic relationship.

She said: ‘It’s really great working with Paddy, we worked together before we got together. So we had a great professional relationship at first.

“I really admire his work ethic and some of his action choices, and how he looks at his character and storylines. I learned a lot from him.’

When asked if it makes their character’s kissing scenes a little easier, she laughed and said the cameras and the clues would never make it normal.

The couple recently documented their fun and adventurous vacation in Europe.

They visited Greece and posted several sun-kissed snaps to Instagram during their trip to the island of Mykonos.