Home and Away’s Sarah Roberts speaks about her deep connection with former co-star Sam Frost

Home and Away star Sarah Roberts has spoken out about her deep friendship with her former co-star Sam Frost.

Sam recently supported Sarah at the Melbourne premiere of her film Wog Boys Forever, with the couple pictured hugging at the event.

“Sammy is such a beautiful friend of mine. She’s one of my best friends, she’s always been there for me,” Sarah told Yahoo. .

The brunette beauty, who portrayed Willow Harris in the long-running soap, said the pair are always supportive of each other and their projects.

“I miss her very much because she now lives in Melbourne and I still live in Sydney. I love having the chance to see her whenever I can,” she added.

Sarah said that while she loved working on Home and Away, she would have liked to leave the dramatic storylines behind for more comedic roles, such as in Wog Boy.

“I really wanted to make a comedy,” she said.

“My character (in Wog Boy) is kind of the truth throughout the movie. And I’m in a lot of the scenes with the guys, and it was really hard to keep a straight face on set.”

Sarah was recently forced to deny breaking up with her husband, James Stewart.

“We’re happy,” she told Now to Love over the weekend.

Rumors of a rift arose when Stewart was conspicuously absent from the Melbourne premiere of his wife’s latest film, Wog Boys Forever.

Sarah told the publication that James, 46, was romantic as ever, even picking her up from the airport with a bouquet of flowers after her recent trip to Italy.

“He picked me up from the airport last week, when I landed from Tuscany, with a big bouquet of pink tulips,” she said.

“I’ve been sick lately and he’s beautiful. He took care of me with chicken soup and foot massage.