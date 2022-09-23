Home and Away’s Sarah Roberts and James Stewart deny split rumours

Rumor has it that the relationship between Home and Away’s golden couple James Stewart and Sarah Roberts is on the rocks.

Rumors arose after Stewart, who married Roberts in 2019, was notably absent from the Thursday night premiere of his wife’s latest film, Wog Boys Forever, in Melbourne.

According to the Daily TelegramStewart was “nowhere to be seen on the red carpet” and Stewart no longer follows her on Instagram.

Rumor has it that the relationship between Home and Away stars James Stewart and Sarah Roberts is on the rocks. The couple, who married in 2019, have reportedly broken up

However, Roberts’ agent shut down claims of a split and the actress still wore her wedding ring at the event.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Roberts management for comment.

Rumors of the couple’s breakup had been circulating for many months and they had reportedly undergone counseling from the couple in an attempt to mend their relationship, the Daily Telegraph claims.

Stewart, 46, and Roberts, 37, got engaged in November 2018. He proposed at the restaurant where they had their first date last year.

Rumors of the couple’s breakup had been circulating for many months and they had reportedly undergone counseling from the couple in an effort to mend their relationship.

Stewart was notably absent from the Thursday night premiere of his wife’s latest film in Melbourne. Pictured: Sarah at the Wog Boys Forever red carpet premiere

The couple tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle, on the outskirts of Dublin, in July 2019.

The actor, who plays Justin Morgan in Home and Away, shares daughter Scout, 10, with his ex-fiancée Jessica Marais.

In 2020, Sarah told Stellar magazine that she had had two miscarriages since her marriage.

The Home and Away stars got engaged in November 2018. Pictured: James Stewart (center), Sarah Roberts (left) and Stewart’s daughter Scout (right)

Stewart shares his daughter with ex Jessica Marais, whom he met on the set of Packed to the Rafters in 2009. Pictured (lr): James Stewart, his daughter Scout and wife Sarah Roberts

Stewart shares his daughter with ex Jessica Marais, whom he met in 2009 on the set of Packed to the Rafters.

They announced their engagement in October 2010 and welcomed Scout in May 2012.

In 2015, the two broke up, and James later said, “Our relationship didn’t work out because I think hearts will eventually go the other way.”