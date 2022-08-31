Home and Away’s Esther Anderson shows off her bump as she prepares to welcome baby number two at 43

<!–

She is expecting her second child with husband Howard Moggs later this year.

And former Home and Away star Esther Anderson looked radiant as she showed off her baby bump on Tuesday.

Dressed in a baby blue long-sleeved T-shirt that she could barely stretch over her stomach, the actress looked nowhere near her 43 years as she posed for a few selfies.

She joked in the caption, “What ‘audition ready’ looked like lately. Well, bust up anyway… Crop tops are still a thing right?!’

The soap star was inundated with love and support from her followers.

One wrote: ‘You look great, Ess! Positively glowing.’

“Wait for the ‘newborn stage audition’ to start,” another commented.

Esther announced in April that she was expecting her second child with husband Howard and shared an ultrasound and a photo of her growing family on Instagram.

“The three of us… Soon 4!” she excitedly captioned the post, in which she posed with her partner and their three-year-old son Forest.

“We’re so excited that another mini-Moggs is on the way. Forry’s big brother starts in September!’ Esther continued.

Howard and Esther welcomed their first child in August 2018 and shared a sweet photo of the newborn on Instagram at the time.

‘The love of our lives. Our sweet boy Forest Jack Moggs is here and has gained weight at 8.5 pounds. We couldn’t be more in love with this beautiful little soul,” Esther wrote.

The actress announced in April 2018 that she was expecting her first child with her British advertising executive.

She told New Idea at the time: ‘We are not spring chickens, but we are so ready for parenthood!’

Esther is best known for playing Charlie Buckton on Channel Seven’s soap opera Home and Away from 2008 to 2012.