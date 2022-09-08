Home and Away’s Emily Symons, 53, shows off stunning transformation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emily Symons showed an incredible transformation on Wednesday and her fans are not talking about it.

The Home and Away star, 53, filmed herself in hair and makeup as she was transformed into her iconic character, Marilyn Chambers-Fisher.

Laura Vazquez, the head of the department, filmed the transition video and shared it on TikTok and Instagram.

Emily Symons, 53, showed an incredible transformation on Wednesday and her fans can’t talk about it

The images were captioned: ‘When [Emily Symons] becomes Marilyn. Glam time with the beautiful Emily.’

The beloved actress was quick to respond to the post, writing: ‘Omg love this Laus I wish it was that soon [in real life].’

Meanwhile, Emily’s fans couldn’t get enough of the video, with one writing, “The Iconic Marilyn Haircut,” alongside a crying emoji.

The Home and Away star, 53, filmed herself in hair and makeup as she was transformed into her iconic character, Marilyn Chambers-Fisher

“Emily really never gets old,” another added, while a third wrote: “OMG just love her. Beautiful woman.’

It comes after the ageless star admitted she almost “gave up” on becoming a mother before welcoming her son Henry when she was 45.

In an interview with TV WEEK, she revealed that her dream of becoming a mother was slipping away after a series of failed IVF attempts.

“Emily really never gets old,” wrote one fan, while a third added: “OMG just love her. Beautiful woman.’

“I really thought it couldn’t happen and I was too old,” she confessed.

“I thought it would be impossible, but it isn’t. I’d given up, really, I thought I’d tried all the avenues available to us.’

Emily shares Henry, six, with her former partner Paul Jackson, urging other women in similar situations to “don’t give up.”

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the look with one writing, ‘The Iconic Marilyn Haircut’, featuring a crying emoji

The mum-of-one said she “haunted a lot of my 30s about not having a baby.”

She confessed that she was “so desperate for a baby” that nothing else in her life mattered more.

After a difficult pregnancy, Emily finally welcomed Henry via cesarean section and said the little boy has taught her how to be happy again after her mother’s death.