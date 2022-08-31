Home and Away star Tessa James is seen for the first time with her new baby

<!–

Tessa James and her husband Nate Myles were first spotted with their new baby on Tuesday after they kept the news of the child’s birth a secret.

The Home And Away star, 31, was seen rocking the small child as she attended footy legend Paul Green’s funeral in Brisbane with Nate, 37, and their four-year-old son Saynt.

The intensely intimate couple never announced they were expecting or welcomed another child.

When approached for comment, Nate’s manager confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that Tessa and Nate actually have three children.

The Love Child actress mysteriously disappeared from social media for five months from December last year.

She returned to social media in April of this year and modeled a pair of earrings.

Tessa and Nate have only publicly announced the birth of one of their children – son Saynt.

The couple welcomed Saynt in December 2017 and proudly posted the news about Instagram two months later.

The Neighbors actress placed the baby in a pram covered with a cloth before approaching the service next to Nate and Saynt

Speak with The Daily Telegraph in February 2018, Tessa described motherhood as an “incredible” experience.

“The baby was born last year, so it’s been a while. But it’s been such an amazing, special time,” she said.

‘[Motherhood] is incredible. I’m just so happy. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done and it’s extremely rewarding and I’m really proud of Nate and me. It gives strength. ‘

Sometimes Nate would pick up little Saynt and hold him in one arm

Saynt’s arrival came just three years after Tessa was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at age 23.

Her husband stood by Tessa’s side through the difficult health ordeal that followed, as she underwent chemotherapy to try to eradicate the disease.

Tessa, who rose to fame playing Nicole Franklin on Home And Away, met Nate in 2009 through their mutual friends Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta.

Tessa and Nate welcomed Saynt in December 2017 and announced the news on Instagram two months later

